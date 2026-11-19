Put a firefighter who runs into burning buildings for a living next to a wriggling puppy, and the tough-guy act lasts about three seconds. The Australian Firefighters Calendar has been proving it since 1993, pairing first responders with animals for a good cause. Along the way, it has raised more than $3.5 million for charities in Australia and overseas, including organizations devoted to animal welfare and wildlife conservation.

We recently shared the calendar’s 2027 edition , with its carefully lit, perfectly posed shots. This time, we went looking for the moments in between. The photos below, taken over the past 10 years, show what happens once the posing stops: puppies clambering into laps, surprise kisses landing mid-shot and seasoned firefighters forgetting the camera is there at all.

The official pages are all about the perfect pose. This collection belongs to the dogs, who, as it turns out, have never once followed a photographer’s directions.