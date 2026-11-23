A brief eye movement during a New York City press conference last week has social media users questioning whether the state politician at the center of the controversy is even human.

New York State Assemblyman Jordan J.G. Wright became the subject of speculation in a viral video in which he stood behind Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

It quickly sparked claims that he was a “ lizard person ” or an extraterrestrial disguised as a human.

Highlights A brief eye movement by a New York Assemblyman during a press conference sparked bizarre claims that he was a “reptilian disguised as a human.”

The politician pushed back against the speculation, but his response only gave conspiracy theorists more to talk about.

While netizens continued debating the viral clip, a natural phenomenon could explain the unusual movement.

Wright has now responded to the rumors, but his attempt to set the record straight has only given conspiracy theorists more material to joke about.

A New York State Assemblyman’s unusual eye movement during a press conference sparked “lizard person” conspiracy theories

The viral moment happened on Friday, November 20, as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a press conference at City Hall to discuss plans to close the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.

Wright, who was standing behind the mayor, briefly smiled before blinking and moving his eyes upward in a circular motion.

The split-second movement made his eyes appear almost completely white in the footage, and the clip quickly spread across social media.

Some viewers compared the movement to the way reptiles blink, while others suggested that the politician was an alien whose disguise had somehow malfunctioned.

“I am so tired of this timeline. They are here. They are among us. Why do we have to pretend anymore?” one person wrote.

Another viewer claimed, “I watched the original clip of this, and he just seems so off compared to everyone else.”

“This is how lizards blink … I am pretty sure there are full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight,” a third remarked.

Jordan J.G. Wright pushed back against the controversy, pointing to his work in Harlem

“His eyes still don't want to do right. Definitely wearing someone else's skin,” another commenter added.

The politician at the center of the online frenzy is Jordan J.G. Wright, a 32-year-old Democratic member of the New York State Assembly who represents the state's 70th District in Harlem.

Wright took office in January 2025 and has been involved in local initiatives, including securing $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem.

Speaking to the New York Post on Sunday, November 22, the assemblyman admitted that he was just as confused by the video as some viewers appeared to be.

“I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” he told the outlet.

Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation, like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” Wright said.

“I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.”

Rather than accepting Wright's explanation, some social media users even turned his statement into another opportunity to fuel the conspiracy theories .

Wright’s denial only fueled more jokes and conspiracy theories about his identity

“If you have to make a statement saying you’re human, you are obviously NOT human,” one person wrote.

“Isn't that exactly what a lizard man would say when he's called out for being a lizard man?” another asked.

Others suggested, “His response is literally the response of a non-human. A real human being would never bring attention to the fact that they're human. It wouldn't even occur to them. Not even in this context.”

“He handled it like a lizard who knows how to never answer ,” another commenter joked.

One person said, “‘I am not a lizard’ is now only the second least believable thing a New York politician has said this year.

“Sure lizard boy, we believe you,” joked another user.

One comment read, “I’ve never in my life seen a human being move their eyes like that. It’s unhuman.”

“Well, what is he going to say? Yeah. You guys got me . I’m a Reptile.”

Bell’s phenomenon could explain why the politician’s eyes appeared to roll upward as he closed his eyelids

One person claimed, “I’ve been an eye doctor for 5 years, would love to have him as a patient, and if everything’s normal I’d clear the air for him on X. But gotta say, haven't seen something like that before!”

Although the footage sparked plenty of wild theories, a simple medical explanation may account for why someone's eyes appear to roll upward when they blink.

Bell's phenomenon , also known as the palpebral-oculogyric reflex, is a natural protective reflex in which the eyeballs move upward and slightly outward when the eyelids close.

The movement helps protect the cornea, the clear front surface of the eye, from exposure.

The reflex can be observed in healthy people, although it is often hidden because the eyelids cover the eyes as they close.

It can become more noticeable when someone cannot fully close their eyelids, including in certain cases involving facial nerve weakness.

However, that does not conclusively establish that Bell's phenomenon caused Wright's unusual eye movement .

“That's not normal. That's not a normal eye roll. Who knows what it was, but to say it's an eye roll is a lie,” one netizen wrote