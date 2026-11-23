What do a piece of chocolate, a bunch of grapes, and a pair of shoes have in common? At first glance, they probably don't have much in common, but visual artist Dudi Ben Simon brings seemingly unrelated things together in unexpected ways.

Instead of using traditional art materials, Dudi finds inspiration in everyday objects, photographs, and the little details we often overlook. By combining them in clever ways, he gives familiar items completely new meanings. His creations are often playful, humorous, and surprisingly simple, but that's exactly what makes them so enjoyable. He pays close attention to shapes, colors, and textures, finding connections between things that most of us would never think to put together.

We've featured Simon's work before, and today we're back with another selection of his creative combinations.