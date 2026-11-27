The internet felt the need to give Ariana Grande some notes on the faces she was making during her press tour.

The 33-year-old actress was promoting Focker In-Law when viewers began claiming she was making the same sad-looking face they had apparently seen before.

“Bruh no hate but this is cringey now she’s almost 40 lol,” one commented online.

Highlights Ariana Grande’s facial expressions drew sharp reviews during the “Focker In-Law” press tour.

“She keeps doing this face in every single press tour interview. Please stop,” one commented online.

While promoting the movie, Ariana addressed the backlash she received following the release of her Petal video.

She said people’s reactions have never “dictated” how she creates her art.

Ariana Grande’s press tour “pout” got its own reviews from viewers while promoting her new movie

Ariana Grande sat down with Australian content creator Pierre-Anton El Hage and her Focker In-Law castmates to promote the latest film in the 26-year-old Meet the Parents franchise.

The pop star plays Olivia Jones, the new girlfriend of Skyler Gisondo’s Henry Focker, while Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro return as Henry’s father, Greg, and grandfather, Jack.

After clips of the interview went viral, critics began giving reviews to Ariana’s expressions , particularly her downturned pout.

The puppy-dog pout on her face came in response to Pierre-Anton showering her with compliments.

“I just want to say you are all so incredibly talented and it's such an honor to be in the presence of Hollywood royalty,” he began before turning his focus to the Wicked star.

The sad-looking pout came in response to interviewer Pierre-Anton El Hage showering her with praises

“Ari, you are such a huge huge part of my identity,” he continued. “Like so much of my life you've helped me in so many things. I love you so much. Thank you for existing and being such a huge light in my my world.”

Visibly touched by his words, Ariana said: “That's the nicest thing.”

“Thank you and I love you. Thank you,” she said, blowing kisses at him.

While the compliment was personal, the commentary on Ariana’s reaction was blunt.

“Oh honey… She keeps doing this face in every single press tour interview,” one commented online. “Please stop.”



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by pierre-anton 🦦 (@pierreelhagee)





“How long is she going to keep playing this act for honestly its getting tiring,” said another. “In a few years after she marries and divorces ricky, she will have a new persona and call that her real self and say how she was so depressed now…”

Another wrote, “She’s getting on my nerves so bad … girl you’re 35.”

The Thank U, Next singer made a similar face during Vanity Fair ’s Lie Detector test with Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller earlier this month.

Viewers spotted the pout when Ariana showed reluctance in asking De Niro some hard-hitting questions

Ariana made a similar face during a lie detector test with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro

“This famous actress said she asked you to leave her wedding after feeling worried that you weren’t having a good time,” Ariana asked.

After seeing the picture of the actress in question — Jennifer Lawrence , he simply said, “Yes.”

Ariana has had a challenging year and taken conscious steps to focus on her personal journey.

By the time Ariana hit the Focker In-Law press tour, she had already spent much of the year fielding commentary about her appearance

The scrutiny intensified in July after she released the music video for her song Petal , in which she plays an aspiring actress who keeps changing how she looks to get a break in Hollywood.

In August, her representative announced she would take a break from public-facing work and appearances after wrapping her Eternal Sunshine tour.

Ariana addressed the decision onstage in Chicago, telling fans she had “quietly made [it] a long time ago.”

“I just want to be very, very clear: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Yes, boundaries, they need to be set,” she said at the time. “Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional and creative life.” The tour wrapped on September 1.

She also withdrew from the 2027 London revival of Sunday in the Park With George , where she was set to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey.

Producers initially planned to go ahead, then shelved the scheduled run in September after Bailey pulled out as well.

This month, when Ariana returned to the spotlight to promote Focker In-Law, she revisited the Petal backlash on the Las Culturistas podcast.

“It’s just it’s kind of like, oh, when will it be about the art? When will it be about the work?” she said about the music video.

The pop star, who is dating Ricky Alvarez, addressed the backlash over her Petal music video

“That was largely what the video was about, is like, ‘Oh here comes this girl, talented, little,’ and there’s always some distortion around the performance or around the art, whatever it is,” she continued. “And for a while she tries to accommodate and be valuable.”

Despite the backlash, Ariana said she wouldn’t change her mind about releasing the video.

“People’s reactions have never dictated how I’ve created moving forward,” she said, adding that she’s never changed her style either based on what she thinks people “want from [her].”

“I’ve always moved authentically in that way, that’s something I’m proud of,” she added.

Ariana rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend and backup dancer Ricky Alvarez after her split from Wicked costar Ethan Slater this year

They dated for a little over a year before breaking up in 2016.

Months after reuniting this year, Ricky was seen with Ariana on the red carpet at the November 11 premiere of Focker-In-Law .

“Is everyone supposed to have a blank expression once they hit 30 or something?” one asked online