“Hopefully It’s Just The Lights”: Ariana Grande Makes Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, But Many Focused On Something Else

Ariana Grande had a major reason to smile as she stepped onto the red carpet with someone from her past, marking a new milestone in their rekindled romance.

The singer made a rare public appearance at the world premiere of her latest movie on Wednesday, November 11, alongside her boyfriend Ricky Alvarez .

But while the couple’s reunion had plenty of people talking, many viewers seemed more focused on one particular detail in Ariana’s body language .

Highlights Ariana Grande made her red carpet debut with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, nearly a decade after their first romance.

The outing left netizens divided, as some worried she looked like “she was about to cry,” while others insisted she looked happier and healthier than ever.

Ariana's appearance comes after months of scrutiny over her physical appearance and her decision to step back from the spotlight.

“She looks like she’s holding back tears …” one concerned netizen suggested.

Ariana Grande returned to the red carpet in a rare public appearance with her boyfriend at the Focker In-Law premiere

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez made their first-ever red carpet appearance together, attending the world premiere of Focker In-Law at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

Grande was there to promote her upcoming comedy, in which she plays Olivia Jones, the fiancée of Henry Focker, played by Skyler Gisondo.

The film is the fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise and is scheduled to hit theaters on November 25.

For the occasion, the singer wore a vintage 1990s silver-gray plaid silk ballgown by Badgley Mischka.

Styled by Law Roach, the floor-length dress featured delicate spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and white floral beaded details across the fitted bodice before flowing into a full skirt.

She completed the look with a sleek brunette ponytail tied with a cream-white satin ribbon, small silver hoop earrings, and soft makeup.

Alvarez, meanwhile, opted for a slightly casual look in a black blazer, an open-collar white shirt, and dark blue jeans.

Many social media users focused on Grande's facial expressions in the red-carpet photos.

“I love her dress, and she’s beautiful, but why does she always have to do this concerned face?” one person wrote.

Netizens were left concerned as many wondered why Grande “looked so sad” in the latest photos

“She looks sad or uncomfortable? Hopefully it’s just the lights that are bothering her eyes,” another commented.

“Why does she look like she’s about to burst into tears??” a third asked.

Others expressed, “Still making that annoying face. They made this seem like she was doing this for Glinda role but clearly not.”

“Is it me, or does she look incredibly sad ?” another viewer questioned.

“Why does she always look so uncomfortable and about to cry?” one comment read, while someone else asked, “W*f is she doing with her eyes? She always looks like she is in pain.”

However, some fans felt Ariana appeared happier and healthier, praising what they saw as a “positive change in her appearance.”

“Y'all, she looks so happy & healthy,” one person wrote.

“She looks a lot better! A long way to go, but better,” another commented.

“I really think he’s good for her. She looks healthier than she has in years,” a third viewer suggested.

“She’s looking healthier, and I love this for her. She looks stunning !” another fan added.

The Grammy-winning singer and Ricky Alvarez found their way back to each other after nearly a decade apart

The couple's red carpet debut comes more than 10 years after their first romance began.

Ariana and Ricky reportedly met when he joined her team as a backup dancer during her Honeymoon Tour , and they began dating in 2015.

Their relationship lasted until July 2016, but the two appeared to remain on friendly terms after their split.

Alvarez even received a memorable shout-out in Grande's 2018 hit thank u, next , in which she originally sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh.”

Reconciliation rumors between the two began circulating in June 2026 after the pair were spotted spending time together in Austin, Texas.

Grande also began changing the lyrics to the song during her Eternal Sunshine tour, eventually singing, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”

The singer appeared to confirm their renewed relationship in August, when she shared photos featuring him on her Instagram.

Since then, she has offered fans glimpses of their relationship, including affectionate pictures and a November appearance by Ricky in a promotional video for her R.E.M. Beauty brand.

Their recent appearance marked the first time they had walked a red carpet together, turning their reunion into an official public milestone.

Ariana previously spoke out about the scrutiny surrounding her appearance during the Wicked press tour

As for the online criticism, it came after years of public discussion about Grande's appearance, particularly during the promotional campaigns for Wicked and Wicked: For Good .

In December 2024, the singer addressed comments about her body during an interview with French journalist Salima Poumbga.

She explained that she had faced public scrutiny since she was a teenager and described the constant commentary about her looks as dangerous.

“I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me,” she said , adding that even when someone changes their appearance, “people find something else to criticize.”

The singer later announced plans to step back from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine tour wrapped up on September 1 this year.

A representative described the break as much needed after what they called ongoing public scrutiny.

Her return to the spotlight began on Sunday, November 8, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Focker In-Law co-stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

The trio joined Fallon to promote the film, giving viewers their first televised glimpse of Grande in months.

“She needs to let go of that d*mn anxious brows, gives her a weird expression. Everything else looks perfect!” one netizen wrote