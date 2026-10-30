Four bananas deep, half the size of a giraffe and the weight of three apples... While the rest of us get by just fine using the good, old metric system, our friends in America are always daring to be different.

The International System of Units (SI) is a base-10 decimal system used by almost the entire planet. Think meters, centimeters, kilometers or grams. The US customary or imperial system, on the other hand, prefers to count in inches, feet, yards, miles, stones or sometimes even tomatoes. To 'simplify' matters, Americans have devised this clever trick: To remember how many feet there are in a mile, think of “five tomatoes” because it sounds like “five two eight oh.” Wait, what?