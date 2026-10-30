Four bananas deep, half the size of a giraffe and the weight of three apples... While the rest of us get by just fine using the good, old metric system, our friends in America are always daring to be different.
The International System of Units (SI) is a base-10 decimal system used by almost the entire planet. Think meters, centimeters, kilometers or grams. The US customary or imperial system, on the other hand, prefers to count in inches, feet, yards, miles, stones or sometimes even tomatoes. To 'simplify' matters, Americans have devised this clever trick: To remember how many feet there are in a mile, think of “five tomatoes” because it sounds like “five two eight oh.” Wait, what?
There's an entire online community dedicated to shining a light on the United States' strange way of measuring things. Anything But Metric is a laugh a minute, or a pint... or a potato. The posts prove that Americans will do anything to avoid using a system that's worked just fine for pretty much everyone else. Here are some perfect examples.
#1 The Sauce Kitten Has Grew
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6points
#2 Calibrated Banana
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6points
#3 Found This Hilarious
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5points
#4 IDK If This Has Been Posted Here Before Or Not But I Laughed
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5points
#5 My Phone Is Exactly One Octave Long
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5points
#6 Banana For Scale
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5points
#7 ?
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5points
#8 Banana For Scale
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4points
#9 City The Size Of A Junction
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4points
#10 A 3 Year Old Tadpole That Didn't Turn Into A Frog. Banana On Left For Scale
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4points
#11 Asian Woman
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4points
#12 How Many Metrics Is This
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4points
#13 Oh We Know. We Just Don't Care
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4points
#14 Celsius Just Isn’t Logical…
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4points
#15 The New River Gorge Bridge Is Obviously One Monument And Two Statues Tall
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4points
#16 Now That's A Unit I Can Get Behind!
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4points
#17 Even Canada Is To Blame!!
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4points
#18 So Big
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4points
#19 I Don't Think This Arm Has Been Calibrated
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4points
#20 Iguanas Freezing Or Not Freezing
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3points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile