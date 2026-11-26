Anuel AA

5 ft 6 in (168 cm)

$20 million, 2026 est.

Puerto Rican

November 26, 1992

Carolina, Puerto Rico

34 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Anuel AA?



Anuel AA is a Puerto Rican rapper who pioneered the global Latin trap movement. His unfiltered street lyrics and raw vocal style redefined modern Spanish urban music while attracting millions of devoted fans worldwide.





He gained broad prominence after dropping his landmark debut studio album, Real Hasta la Muerte. The record topped international Latin record charts, while supporters quickly adopted his signature catchphrase.

Early Life and Education



Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago grew up surrounded by rhythm in Carolina, Puerto Rico. His father worked as a music executive for a major record label, introducing young Emmanuel to studio recording techniques early in his childhood.





He attended Colegio María Auxiliadora, where he began writing original songs during classes. Classmates recognized his creative drive as he recorded tracks on computers, laying the groundwork for his future recording career in urban music.

Notable Relationships



High-profile romances have consistently placed the singer in public spotlight throughout his career. He previously dated Colombian singer Karol G and was later married to artist Yailin La Más Viral before their eventual separation.





The musician shares children with former partners, with whom he maintains co-parenting arrangements. He has four children, including son Pablo Anuel and daughters Gianella, Cattleya, and Emmaluna, while maintaining a low-profile current dating life.

Career Highlights



Latin trap anthems catapulted the artist into major international streaming prominence. His debut album Real Hasta la Muerte topped Billboard Latin charts, followed by massive collaborative hits including “China” and “Secreto” that accumulated billions of views.





Beyond music recording, he steers his independent record label Real Hasta la Muerte. The executive expanded his brand into global merchandise lines, concert tours across continents, and lucrative commercial endorsements with major athletic apparel brands.





Honors continue to validate his substantial influence within modern urban genres. He earned a Billboard Latin Music Award for New Artist of the Year alongside multiple nominations, cementing Gazmey as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote



“Real hasta la muerte is a lifestyle, a way of thinking, and being loyal to yourself and to those who supported you from the start.”