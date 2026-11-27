Artificial intelligence has become a huge part of our lives, and folks can’t stop debating whether it’s getting out of hand. According to a survey by Pew Research Center, people across 25 countries say they know very little about the technology and are more concerned than excited about its growing presence.

Almost 34% of adults have read a lot about AI, while 14% haven’t heard anything about it. Folks whose jobs and careers require them to use a lot of technology may have more knowledge about it and how it affects their work. That’s also probably why 16% of individuals are excited about this new system.