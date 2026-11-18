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The standards and morals we hold our favorite celebrities to reflect the standards we hold for the people in our own lives. That is why it matters to remember these stories — even if the headlines are old or the people involved have passed away.
If you are quick to excuse a famous actor who cheated on his wife or harassed women, what stops you from defending someone who does the exact same thing in real life?
When powerful people escape consequences, it sends a message that cheating, bullying, or harassment isn’t a big deal. Over time, we start letting those same toxic behaviors slide in our own circles.
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Brushing off or underplaying accusations also means attacking or ignoring the people they hurt. This makes it harder for real-life victims to speak up.
The truth is that we fans hold much of the power. We buy tickets to their movies, stream their music on Spotify and YouTube, and purchase their books and merchandise. Every dollar and click gives them more influence — allowing them to keep hurting people and shield themselves from the law.
“Famous people can become ‘intoxicated’ by the power and prestige that comes with their celebrity status. People fawn over them, personal assistants and other attendants jump to their every command. This extraordinary power leads them to believe that they are truly special and that the rules that apply to everyone else simply don’t apply to them,” says Ronald E. Riggio, Ph.D., a professor at Claremont McKenna College.
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Social media and constant coverage can make it feel like we truly know our favorite stars. This can lead to what experts call one-sided emotional bonds, or parasocial relationships. Even though a celebrity has no idea we exist, our brains treat the connection like a real friendship. As a result, any criticism of a star can feel like an attack on us — pushing fans to defend them fiercely.
“When [fans] are gaining access to the celebrity through social media posts, it increases the perception of intimacy. People think they really have more of a relationship than they do,” says Mel Stanfill, a professor of digital humanities at the University of Central Florida.
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Celebrity status comes with a different kind of responsibility. Whether they ask for it or not, famous people are role models and their influence reaches millions in seconds. For example, when Taylor Swift urged her followers to register to vote, turnout spiked almost overnight.
That same reach can just as easily normalize real harm. After Chris Brown pleaded guilty to hurting Rihanna in 2009 — and in spite of facing multiple allegations since — his massive fanbase kept selling out his shows. Even worse, thousands of young fans flooded social media joking that they would “let” him hit them.
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The influence of celebs hits hardest during our teenage years, when we are still figuring out who we are. Research shows young fans naturally adopt the behavior of the stars they admire. In healthy doses, it can spark creativity and motivate kids to chase their dreams and goals.
But when that admiration goes too far, it can lead to low self-esteem and foolhardy choices as fans try to copy their idols.
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Expecting every celebrity to be an expert on global issues — or forcing them to speak out — is unrealistic. In fact, pressuring stars to comment on topics they don’t understand can lead to the spread of misinformation.
However, when it comes to basic human decency, celebrities shouldn’t get a free pass. Just like anyone else, they should be held accountable when they hurt others or refuse to stand up for what’s right.
Millions still celebrate J.K. Rowling’s legacy despite her ongoing attacks on marginalized groups — many fans are already gearing up to pay for and watch her new series on Christmas. Similarly, people like Brad Pitt and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to enjoy massive global support despite serious allegations against them.
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We do agree that there is a huge difference between requesting accountability and holding a grudge forever. Everyone makes mistakes, and celebrities shouldn’t be dragged endlessly just because they’re famous — especially when they own up to their actions and show real growth.
However, sweeping accusations under the carpet by paying off victims or offering insincere apologies once caught doesn’t and shouldn’t make the cut.