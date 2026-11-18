The standards and morals we hold our favorite celebrities to reflect the standards we hold for the people in our own lives. That is why it matters to remember these stories — even if the headlines are old or the people involved have passed away.

If you are quick to excuse a famous actor who cheated on his wife or harassed women, what stops you from defending someone who does the exact same thing in real life?

When powerful people escape consequences, it sends a message that cheating, bullying, or harassment isn’t a big deal. Over time, we start letting those same toxic behaviors slide in our own circles.