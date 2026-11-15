Anni-Frid Lyngstad: Bio And Career Highlights

Anni-Frid Lyngstad

5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

$300 million, 2026 est.

Norwegian, Swedish

November 15, 1945

Bjørkåsen, Norway

81 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Anni-Frid Lyngstad?



Anni-Frid Synni Lyngstad is a Swedish singer renowned for her distinctive, rich vocal style. Her emotionally resonant vocals and polished stage presence helped propel ABBA into one of the most successful acts in music history.





She gained global fame after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the vibrant anthem “Waterloo.” That landmark triumph launched legendary chart hits, and fans admired her ever-changing bold fashion choices.

Early Life and Education



Anni-Frid Lyngstad grew up in Torshälla, Sweden, raised primarily by her devoted grandmother. After losing her mother at a young age, she found comfort in traditional folk songs and early radio broadcasts.





She attended local schools while taking private vocal lessons to refine her natural talent. By age thirteen, she was performing regularly with a regional dance band, confirming a lifelong commitment to music.

Notable Relationships



A series of high-profile relationships marked the singer's personal life, including marriages to musician Ragnar Fredriksson and ABBA bandmate Benny Andersson. She later married Prince Heinrich Ruzzo Reuss of Plauen, gaining a royal title before his death.





Lyngstad shares two children with Fredriksson, with whom she maintained family connections during her early career. In recent years, the singer has been in a long-term relationship with British aristocrat Henry Smith.

Career Highlights



ABBA achieved global fame through chart-topping albums like Arrival and Super Trouper, selling hundreds of millions of records worldwide. Lyngstad provided distinctive co-lead vocals on classic singles including “Dancing Queen” and “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” securing her place at the peak of international pop music.





She expanded her artistic footprint by releasing solo albums, including her Phil Collins-produced English release Something's Going On. The project spawned the hit single “I Know There's Something Going On,” which topped charts across Europe and established her identity outside the group.





To date, she has collected a Commander First Class of the Royal Order of Vasa honor alongside her bandmates. Her enduring musical contributions continue to shape pop culture, cementing Lyngstad as a timeless icon.

Signature Quote



“I am very grateful for everything that has happened to me, both the good and the bad, because it made me who I am.”