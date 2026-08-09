Anna Kendrick

August 9, 1985

Portland, Maine, US

41 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Anna Kendrick?



Anna Kendrick is an American actress, singer, and director, recognized for her sharp wit and versatile performances. She effortlessly moves between comedic and dramatic roles, often bringing an endearing awkwardness to her characters.





She first gained widespread recognition for her role in the 2009 film Up in the Air, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. This dramatic turn solidified her place in Hollywood, showcasing a depth beyond earlier musical theater work.

Early Life and Education



Born and raised in Portland, Maine, Anna Cooke Kendrick’s childhood home fostered an early interest in performance. Her parents, Janice, an accountant, and William, a history teacher, encouraged her creative pursuits from a young age.





She began performing in community theater at six, attending Deering High School while pursuing Broadway auditions. Her role in the 1998 musical High Society at age twelve earned a Tony Award nomination, foreshadowing her future career.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Anna Kendrick's private life, including relationships with director Edgar Wright from 2009 to 2013, and cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2020.





The actress later dated actor Bill Hader from 2021 to 2022, but currently, Anna Kendrick is reported as single and has no children.

Career Highlights



Anna Kendrick garnered early acclaim for her starring role in the Broadway musical High Society, earning a Tony Award nomination at age twelve. Her transition to film brought an Academy Award nomination for her compelling performance in 2009’s Up in the Air.





She achieved widespread popularity through the Pitch Perfect film series, where her rendition of “Cups” became a viral sensation. Kendrick also showcased her versatility in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and the Trolls franchise.





To date, Kendrick has collected numerous nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Award for her role in Dummy, cementing her as a fixture in modern film and musical theater.

Signature Quote



“I feel like if it's not scaring you, you're doing it wrong.”