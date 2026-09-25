I'm Özgün Öztürk, a tattoo artist based in Istanbul. Nature has always been my greatest source of inspiration: the curve of a wing, the texture of fur, the strength in an animal's gaze. In my work, I focus on fine detail and careful craftsmanship, trying to capture those forms as faithfully as the skin allows.

For this collection, I've chosen 20 of the animal tattoos I've created in my studio that mean the most to me, along with the symbolism behind each one. Some speak of strength and protection, others of loyalty, transformation, or quiet resilience. I hope you enjoy discovering the stories these small companions carry on the skin.