Image credits: David Shankbone Andrew McCarthy Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Net Worth $12 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 29, 1962 Birthplace Westfield, New Jersey, US Age 64 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Andrew McCarthy?

Andrew McCarthy is an American actor, director, and travel author known for his grounded performing style. His subtle portrayals of introspective and sensitive characters captured the authentic spirit of nineteen eighties coming of age cinema.

He gained widespread attention in Class and achieved stardom playing Blane McDonoght in Pretty in Pink. The romantic hit solidified his screen popularity while turning him into an enduring pop culture icon.

Full Name Andrew Thomas McCarthy Gender Male Height 5 ft 8 in (173 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bernards High School, New York University Kids Sam McCarthy, Willow McCarthy

Early Life and Education

Born in Westfield, New Jersey, McCarthy grew up alongside three brothers. His mother worked for a local newspaper while his father worked in stock investments, fostering an energetic and practical household environment.

He attended Pingry School before moving on to Bernards High School. Playing the Artful Dodger in a prep school musical sparked his acting passion, leading him to study dramatic arts at New York University.

Notable Relationships

Over the years, Andrew McCarthy built high profile relationships within creative circles. He married college sweetheart Carol Schneider before later wedding Irish theater director Dolores Rice in a quiet private ceremony.

The actor shares three children across his two marriages. He raised a son with Schneider and two children with Rice, with whom he maintains a stable family life.

Career Highlights

Andrew McCarthy gained fame through seminal Brat Pack films during the eighties. He starred in box office hits including Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, and Weekend at Bernie's, earning praise for his sensitive comedic and dramatic screen range.

He later expanded his career into television directing and travel journalism. McCarthy directed 15 episodes of Orange Is the New Black alongside episodes of Grace and Frankie, while authoring several bestselling memoirs and award-winning travel stories.

His broad body of work spans classic cinema, television, and published books. Winning a Fantafestival Award for Best Actor and earning accolades from the Society of American Travel Writers, he remains a respected voice across multiple artistic disciplines.

Signature Quote

“There's something in the act of setting out that renews me, that fills me with a feeling of possibility.”