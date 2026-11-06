76 Ancient Artefacts That Prove The Past Was Way More Advanced Than We Ever Imagined (New Pics)

#1 A 2,200-Year-Old Roman Bath In Central Türkiye That Has Never Stopped Flowing At 45°c
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8points
#2 Fog In The Abbasid Ruins Of Salahdin, Iraq
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7points
#3 Temple Of Zeus In The City Of Cyrene, Libya
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7points
#4 An Iraqi Woman Dressed In The Ceremonial Costume Of The Goddess Ishtar
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6points
#5 Ancient Remains In Morocco Showing The Animals That Once Inhabited The African Region
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6points
#6 The Roman Gym - 2,000 Years Before Planet Fitness
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6points
#7 A Portion Of A Huge Early Byzantine Mosaic In The Great Palace Of Constantinople Depiction An Elephant
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6points
#8 Restored Terracotta Warrior
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6points
#9 Etruscan Necropolis Of Cervetri
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6points
#10 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus Found With Carving Resembling Marge Simpson
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5points
#11 Everyone Knows The Nazca Lines. Almost Nobody Knows About The Wind-Powered Underground Aqueducts Right Next To Them — And They Still Work
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5points
#12 Sapphire Ring Belonging To Roman Emperor Caligula, Depicting His Wife
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5points
#13 Turkiye Has Been Incredible For An Archeology And History Lover
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5points
#14 Zeugma Ancient City. 2,000-Year-Old Mosaics Unearthed By The Waves In Turkey
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5points
#15 The Erbil Citadel, In Iraqi Kurdistan, Is Indeed One Of The World’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Cities, Boasting A History Spanning Over 6,000 Years
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5points
#16 Mirror-Like Polish On The Granite Walls Of The Barabar Caves In Bihar, India. 2,200 Years Old
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5points
#17 Baalbek, Lebanon
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5points
#18 Ancient Lycian Rock Tombs Carved Into The Cliffs Of Kaunos, Türkiye
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5points
#19 Photos I Took Of Napoli Sotterranea - The Ancient Aqueducts Under Naples, Italy
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5points
#20 Temple Of Hephaestus, Athens
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5points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile