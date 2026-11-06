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76 Ancient Artefacts That Prove The Past Was Way More Advanced Than We Ever Imagined (New Pics)
NOV 6, 2026

76 Ancient Artefacts That Prove The Past Was Way More Advanced Than We Ever Imagined (New Pics)

Eligijus SinkunasDuilio Giordano
Eligijus Sinkunas and Duilio Giordano
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#1 A 2,200-Year-Old Roman Bath In Central Türkiye That Has Never Stopped Flowing At 45°c

Aerial view of an ancient Roman bath complex showcasing remarkable ancient artefacts of architecture with clear turquoise water.
haberveriyo
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8points

#2 Fog In The Abbasid Ruins Of Salahdin, Iraq

View through a brick archway of the spiral Minaret of Samarra, showcasing ancient artefacts and architecture.
Assyrian_Nation
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7points

#3 Temple Of Zeus In The City Of Cyrene, Libya

Horses grazing in front of misty ancient temple ruins, depicting historical sites and ancient artefacts.
radiatorRD
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7points

#4 An Iraqi Woman Dressed In The Ceremonial Costume Of The Goddess Ishtar

Woman in an ornate costume standing near ancient stone statues and reliefs showcasing ancient artefacts.
DullEconomist718
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6points

#5 Ancient Remains In Morocco Showing The Animals That Once Inhabited The African Region

Intricate ancient mosaic floor tile designs featuring animals and geometric patterns from ancient artefacts.
Grand_Anybody6029
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6points

#6 The Roman Gym - 2,000 Years Before Planet Fitness

Ancient Roman mosaic depicting a woman lifting weights, an example of unique ancient artefacts.
MaximusValerius
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6points

#7 A Portion Of A Huge Early Byzantine Mosaic In The Great Palace Of Constantinople Depiction An Elephant

Ancient Roman mosaic depicting a detailed elephant, an extraordinary example of ancient artefacts.
DecimusClaudius
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6points

#8 Restored Terracotta Warrior

Side-by-side view showing the restoration of a Terracotta Warrior statue among ancient artefacts
MusicOk5848
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6points

#9 Etruscan Necropolis Of Cervetri

Interior view of a carved stone tomb passageway showing ancient artefacts of architecture
lamar70
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6points

#10 3,500-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus Found With Carving Resembling Marge Simpson

Inner lid of an ancient Egyptian coffin painted with a figure and surrounding worshippers, key among ancient artefacts.
Fast_Ad_5871
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5points

#11 Everyone Knows The Nazca Lines. Almost Nobody Knows About The Wind-Powered Underground Aqueducts Right Next To Them — And They Still Work

Aerial view of spiral aqueduct structures carved into the earth, highlighting advanced ancient engineering and artefacts.
Mysterious_Detail954
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5points

#12 Sapphire Ring Belonging To Roman Emperor Caligula, Depicting His Wife

Detailed carving inside a sapphire ring showcasing advanced craftsmanship among ancient artefacts.
DandeNiro
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5points

#13 Turkiye Has Been Incredible For An Archeology And History Lover

Ancient Lycian rock-cut tombs carved into a steep cliff face, demonstrating advanced engineering of the past.
casualnickname
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5points

#14 Zeugma Ancient City. 2,000-Year-Old Mosaics Unearthed By The Waves In Turkey

Detailed ancient mosaic floor submerged under clear turquoise water near rocky shore, illustrating ancient artefacts.
Zine99
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5points

#15 The Erbil Citadel, In Iraqi Kurdistan, Is Indeed One Of The World’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Cities, Boasting A History Spanning Over 6,000 Years

Aerial view of an ancient citadel wall surrounded by modern city buildings, showing advanced ancient artefacts architecture.
numerinos
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5points

#16 Mirror-Like Polish On The Granite Walls Of The Barabar Caves In Bihar, India. 2,200 Years Old

Buddhist monk standing in a stone chamber showing historical architectural ancient artefacts.
DharmicCosmosO
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5points

#17 Baalbek, Lebanon

Massive stone temple pillars showcasing ancient artefacts and advanced historical architecture
Accomplished-Tip7184
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5points

#18 Ancient Lycian Rock Tombs Carved Into The Cliffs Of Kaunos, Türkiye

Massive ancient artefacts carved directly into the rocky cliffside of a mountain.
marlboromann1911
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5points

#19 Photos I Took Of Napoli Sotterranea - The Ancient Aqueducts Under Naples, Italy

Visitors standing inside a cavernous underground reservoir, demonstrating impressive ancient artefacts and engineering.
MadeForTeaVea
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5points

#20 Temple Of Hephaestus, Athens

Scenic view of an ancient Greek temple structure standing amidst trees under a soft evening sky.
brunosh92
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5points
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Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda Staff