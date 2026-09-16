Amy Poehler

September 16, 1971

Newton, Massachusetts, US

55 Years Old

Virgo

Who Is Amy Poehler?



Amy Meredith Poehler is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her energetic improvisational style. Her work often brings a sharp wit and genuine warmth to comedic roles.





She first joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2001, quickly becoming a fan favorite as a “Weekend Update” co-anchor alongside Tina Fey. Poehler's memorable impressions solidified her place in sketch comedy.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Burlington, Massachusetts, Amy Poehler was nurtured by her parents, Eileen and William, both school teachers. She credits her father with encouraging her to embrace risks and challenge social norms.





Poehler attended Boston College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in media and communications. During her college years, she honed her comedic skills as a member of the improvisational comedy troupe My Mother's Fleabag.

Notable Relationships



Currently linked to Joel Lovell, Amy Poehler was previously married to actor Will Arnett from 2003 until their divorce in 2016. Earlier, she also dated comedian Nick Kroll from 2013 to 2015.





Poehler shares two sons, Archibald and Abel, with her former husband, Will Arnett, with whom she co-parents.

Career Highlights



Amy Poehler's portrayal of Leslie Knope in the sitcom Parks and Recreation earned her widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. This role established her as a leading comedic voice in television.





Poehler also co-founded the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, a prominent improvisational and sketch comedy institution that has significantly influenced the comedy scene. She has executive produced several television series, including Broad City and Russian Doll.





Her career includes notable voice work as Joy in Pixar's Inside Out and co-hosting the Golden Globe Awards multiple times with Tina Fey, earning her an Emmy.

Signature Quote



“As a working woman, you have to be able to be your own cheerleader.”