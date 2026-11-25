Amy Grant

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$55 million, 2026 est.

American

November 25, 1960

Augusta, Georgia, US

66 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Amy Grant?



Amy Grant is an American singer-songwriter who brought contemporary Christian music into mainstream pop.





Her introspective songwriting and warm vocals allowed devotional themes to thrive on secular radio playlists throughout a celebrated multi-platinum career. She first gained widespread notice during the late 1970s through her song “Father’s Eyes”. Her pop blockbuster album Heart in Motion generated major hits, and she frequently performs barefoot onstage.

Early Life and Education



Amy Grant was born in Augusta, Georgia, into a close family. Her father, Dr. Burton Grant, served as a military doctor before moving the family to Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up surrounded by faith and music.





She attended Harpeth Hall School, an all-girls private academy in Nashville. While studying there, she began writing guitar songs, eventually recording a demo tape that attracted a recording contract before her high school graduation.

Notable Relationships



Two marriages to fellow musical artists have defined Amy Grant’s public romantic journey. She married Christian musician Gary Chapman in 1982, maintaining a long professional partnership before their high-profile divorce after sixteen years of marriage.





In 2000, she wed country music icon Vince Gill following a close friendship. Grant shares three children with Chapman and one daughter with Gill, with whom she continues to share a quiet life in Nashville.

Career Highlights



Amy Grant established herself as a powerhouse in contemporary Christian and pop music. Her 1991 album Heart in Motion yielded five top-ten singles, including the chart-topping hit “Baby Baby”, and sold over five million copies in the US alone.





Beyond recording, she expanded into hosting television programs and authoring books. Grant hosted the prime-time series Three Wishes, published her memoir Mosaic: Pieces of My Life, and champions various health and educational charities across Tennessee.





Her enduring legacy has earned her top recognitions across multiple decades. To date, Grant has collected six Grammy Awards, 26 GMA Dove Awards, and a Kennedy Center Honor, cementing her influence on modern music.

Signature Quote



“I think every person’s life is a story, and if you live long enough, you get to see how the pieces fit together.”