Whenever we're looking for something to kill time, we turn to social media. It’s like a necessary evil. People once had newspapers and magazines, but now we have everything packed into a little rectangle in our pockets.

But well, it’s not just the content we consume that keeps us entertained. It’s also the people online. And more often than not, the real

gems are hiding in the comment sections and in the replies. That’s where people’s snarkiness and sense of humor truly shine. We’ve found some truly savage and some well-deserved comebacks scattered across social media, and here they are!