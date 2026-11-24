Whenever we're looking for something to kill time, we turn to social media. It’s like a necessary evil. People once had newspapers and magazines, but now we have everything packed into a little rectangle in our pockets.
But well, it’s not just the content we consume that keeps us entertained. It’s also the people online. And more often than not, the real funny gems are hiding in the comment sections and in the replies. That’s where people’s snarkiness and sense of humor truly shine. We’ve found some truly savage and some well-deserved comebacks scattered across social media, and here they are!
#1 Little Meme
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10points
#2 Op Basically Described Earth
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8points
#3 Me Irl
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8points
#4 That Would Be Way Less Rude
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7points
#5 Pick Up A Book, Bro
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7points
#6 Travel Is Not A Matter Of Money
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7points
#7 They Got Exactly What They Wanted
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6points
#8 When One Does Not Feedback With Evidence
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6points
#9 How Much Fish Would It Take To Replace All The Undersea Cables With Sushi?
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6points
#10 I Have Won But At What Cost
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6points
#11 Maybe Im Just Too Dumb, Petah
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6points
#12 Chiropractor, But Make It Fashion
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6points
#13 Me_irl
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6points
#14 Vegan Hunting
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6points
#15 Artist
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6points
#16 Me_irl
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6points
#17 I Do This Too But I’m Single
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6points
#18 He's Not Wrong 😂
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6points
#19 Nirvana
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6points
#20 Losercity Confident Woman
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6points
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda StaffView profile