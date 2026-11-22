I had to appear in court for a traffic violation. A man who was waiting with me got into an argument with a woman who was working there.



Man: Ma'am, I am trying to tell you what happened. My fine was sent to my neighbour's house. Not my house. My neighbour's house. I would've paid the fine on time, but I didn't know about the fine until I got a notification to appear in court for failing to pay a fine I never received.



Woman: Sir, you can explain everything to the judge. Now please return to your seat and wait until we call your name.



Man: Can I explain to the judge that I was speeding to catch my wife cheating on me with our daughter's swimming instructor?



Woman: Sir.



Man: Ma'am.



Woman: Sit. Down.



Man: Do you know what it feels like to find out that someone you loved for so long is cheating on you?



Woman: Respectfully, sir... you're in court, not in therapy.



Man: I'm also not in my neighbour's house, but that didn't stop you from sending my mail to his address instead of mine.



Woman: Do I need to call security, sir?



Man: That won't be necessary, Linda.



Woman: My name is not Linda, sir.



Man: Oh, I'm sorry. I must have confused your name with your neighbour's name.



Dude sat down after that.