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108 Times People Got Exactly What They Hoped For And More, Or Something Hilariously Far From It (New Pics)
CuriositiesNOV 11, 2026

108 Times People Got Exactly What They Hoped For And More, Or Something Hilariously Far From It (New Pics)

Evelina ŠiukšterytėKornelija Viečaitė
Evelina Šiukšterytė and Kornelija Viečaitė
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I once ordered a fabulous pink, fluffy jacket online. But when it arrived in the package, I found something that looked like a worn-out sweatshirt. That was the last time I ordered from a fast-fashion site. Yet, it taught me something about life: you have to manage your expectations, because life will not hesitate to slap you in the face and even splash some water on you before that for more effect.
Some people may have similar experiences to mine, others get more than what they were expecting. Nevertheless, this time Bored Panda has prepared you a collection of submissions from the “Expectations Vs. Reality” subreddit that are more about funny and unexpected results that prove it’s always best to underpromise and overdeliver.
More info: Reddit

#1 Won A Free Pet Portrait

A black Newfoundland dog next to a detailed realistic portrait drawing of itself.
Kiwiinwales79
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8points

#2 The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake

Child drawing of a balloon cake next to the real colorful cake outcome
never_sun
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7points

#3 Reference Pics vs. The Result

Side by side comparison showing a person who got exactly what they hoped for with vibrant purple and silver hair dye.
not_a_real_mc_
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6points

#4 L M F A O

Fake boots received with misspelled Imbertand text on the tongue.
kkingwavyy
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5points

#5 What I Wanted vs. What I Got :(

Side-by-side photos showing the haircut someone hoped for and the exact result they received
WhereTheSunDontShin1
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5points

#6 Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin

Side-by-side comparison of a smooth unicorn cake vs a funny, melted unicorn treat far from what was hoped for.
More_Bodybuilder3226
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4points

#7 The Tattoo I Asked For vs. The Tattoo I Got

Realistic spider reference image next to the actual arm tattoo result.
Mfeldyy
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4points

#8 The Cake I Saw V. The Cake I Made!

Cute pig chocolate mud cake expectation and actual outcome
Junior_Reference5440
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4points

#9 The Omelette I Wanted To Make vs. My Actual Omelette

Herb omelet expectation versus burnt dark green dish reality outcome
fnc_clod
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4points

#10 Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop

Blue monster cake expectation versus reality comparison
Minimum-Pangolin-487
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4points

#11 Had My Students Design Nails And Gave The Papers To My Nail Tech

Hand with striped colorful nail polish placed over a paper drawing of the same nail design.
lolgal18
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4points

#12 I Was Pleasantly Surprised! Today’s My Birthday! 🎉

Side by side comparison of dog-shaped flower arrangements, showing expectations versus reality.
DisastrousBeautyyy
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4points

#13 Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60

Online shopping expectation versus reality fail of a women's vintage hooded coat.
FangLiengod
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4points

#14 My 4yo Requested A Cake Shaped Like A Pineapple For His Birthday

Side-by-side comparison showing what people hoped for in a pineapple cake versus the actual attempt.
annerd3
Report
4points

#15 It Puffed Up A Bit More But Still Misshapen And Sooooooo Low To The Ground

Side-by-side comparison of a sleek dark sectional sofa advertisement and the actual saggy couch with a dog.
No-Ad-3635
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4points

#16 Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn't Own Up

Side-by-side comparison showing a detailed tattoo stencil on an arm next to the poorly executed final tattoo.
peterm1598
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4points

#17 The Caticorn-Cake

Side by side comparison of an expected colorful cat cake design versus the homemade result
ThePenQin
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4points

#18 Figurines For My Mini Museum

Online order expectation versus reality showing poorly made miniature plastic figures.
namonroe
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4points

#19 New Tattoo…

Expectation sketch vs reality of a detailed scissor arm tattoo
BeesBettaHaveMyHoney
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4points

#20 Capybara Ice Cream

A capybara ice cream pop on a stick that matches the packaging showing a person who got exactly what they hoped for.
Azsunyx
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4points
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Evelina Šiukšterytė
Evelina ŠiukšterytėAuthor