108 Times People Got Exactly What They Hoped For And More, Or Something Hilariously Far From It (New Pics)

I once ordered a fabulous pink, fluffy jacket online. But when it arrived in the package, I found something that looked like a worn-out sweatshirt. That was the last time I ordered from a fast-fashion site. Yet, it taught me something about life: you have to manage your expectations, because life will not hesitate to slap you in the face and even splash some water on you before that for more effect.
Some people may have similar experiences to mine, others get more than what they were expecting. Nevertheless, this time Bored Panda has prepared you a collection of submissions from the “Expectations Vs. Reality” subreddit that are more about funny and unexpected results that prove it’s always best to underpromise and overdeliver.
More info: Reddit
#1 Won A Free Pet Portrait
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8points
#2 The Brief My 8 Year Old Niece Gave Me For Her Birthday Cake And The Finished Cake
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7points
#3 Reference Pics vs. The Result
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6points
#4 L M F A O
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5points
#5 What I Wanted vs. What I Got :(
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5points
#6 Made A Unicorn Cake For My Little Cousin
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4points
#7 The Tattoo I Asked For vs. The Tattoo I Got
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4points
#8 The Cake I Saw V. The Cake I Made!
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4points
#9 The Omelette I Wanted To Make vs. My Actual Omelette
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4points
#10 Ordered A Birthday Cake And Received Slop
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4points
#11 Had My Students Design Nails And Gave The Papers To My Nail Tech
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4points
#12 I Was Pleasantly Surprised! Today’s My Birthday! 🎉
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4points
#13 Mom Ordered A Coat For Almost $60
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4points
#14 My 4yo Requested A Cake Shaped Like A Pineapple For His Birthday
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4points
#15 It Puffed Up A Bit More But Still Misshapen And Sooooooo Low To The Ground
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4points
#16 Tattoo Stencil vs. Reality. No They Didn't Own Up
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4points
#17 The Caticorn-Cake
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4points
#18 Figurines For My Mini Museum
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4points
#19 New Tattoo…
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4points
#20 Capybara Ice Cream
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4points