87 Before-And-Afters That Show Just How Much Someone Can Change

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At first glance, a glow-up may sound quite superficial. We often associate these transformations with becoming more conventionally attractive, which is what many people do mean when they say they “glowed up.” Perhaps they were a nerdy teenager who had never set foot in a gym, but in their twenties, they suddenly got super into working out and developed their personal fashion taste.
While physical appearance is certainly a factor in many of these glow-ups, what a lot of people who have undergone these transformations will say is that it was far more than that. For example, some may have been struggling with mental health issues that resulted in them not caring about their appearance at all. But once they started to blossom on the inside, they were able to let their growth and healing shine through to the outside as well.
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If you’re wondering how to go about starting your own glow-up journey, Amayzine recommends putting yourself first. By prioritizing your health and what you truly want out of life, you’ll start glowing, and others will notice. This doesn’t mean that you neglect your friends or loved ones, but you have to make sure that you’re taken care of first if you want to have the energy to pour into those relationships too.
When it comes to your personal style, it’s a good idea to learn your color season. Without changing anything about your actual appearance, dressing yourself in the most flattering colors can go a long way in making you more radiant. Plus, if you’re looking your best, you’ll likely be feeling your best as well.
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Another easy way to give yourself a glow-up is to start moving more. You don’t have to lose a significant amount of weight or start running marathons, but simply taking more walks, playing sports with your friends, or joining a yoga class can have a huge impact on how you feel. Not only will this be great for your physical health, but research shows that exercise can increase your self-esteem as well.
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I was the first in my family to graduate high school, let alone university.
They were so proud.
My grandfather passed away a week later.
Then me currently at 61, after just getting my septum pierced to honour him and my ancestors.
I’m definitely more comfortable with who I am.
Developing healthy habits can be a very important part of any glow-up journey. And one that Amayzine recommends is journaling. Setting some time aside every day or every week to put your thoughts onto paper can be an amazing way to clear your head. Journaling is also great for being able to track your progress, whether you’re on a physical, mental, or spiritual journey.
Being able to look back on where you were months or years ago can remind you to be incredibly proud of how far you’ve come. Meanwhile, processing how you’re feeling on paper can help you understand your emotions better.
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If you’re truly dedicated to undergoing a glow-up journey, The Everygirl notes that it can extend beyond yourself. You might even want to reset your space to help you feel more like yourself. Decorate your home in a way that makes you feel completely comfortable and cozy; it should be your sanctuary and your safe space. Meanwhile, remember to take care of your home the same way that you take care of yourself. Change your sheets every week, keep your home tidy, and don’t let your laundry pile up for too long. Keeping your home in order will make your life feel a lot more peaceful.
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Another way to have a glow-up is by being mindful about what you put into your body. Don’t go overboard; we all deserve to enjoy a slice of cake or a greasy burger from time to time. But investing in your health starts with what you put on your plate. And if you make a point to serve yourself wholesome, nutritious meals, you’ll feel better, have more energy, and you’ll likely live a longer, healthier life.