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87 Before-And-Afters That Show Just How Much Someone Can Change
CuriositiesNOV 14, 2026

87 Before-And-Afters That Show Just How Much Someone Can Change

Viktorija StrelciunaiteAdelaide May Ross
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Adelaide May Ross
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We’ve all been told a million times not to judge a book by its cover. Even if someone is incredibly beautiful, their looks will eventually fade, so personality is by far the most important thing. But it would be naive to assume that looks don’t mean anything in today’s society. So there’s nothing wrong with making some adjustments to your appearance that will help your inner beauty shine through.
Threads users have been proudly sharing before-and-after photos of their incredible glow-ups, so we’ve compiled a list of their stunning pics below. Enjoy scrolling through these amazing transformations, and be sure to upvote the people that you can tell are truly glowing from the inside out!

#1

Inspiring before-and-after weight loss transformation of a man wearing glasses.
Glow ups galore in this thread.
zach_ksm
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5points

#2

A before-and-after of a young Black woman showing her style transformation over the years
Literally.
factsandfire
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5points

#3

A before-and-after beauty transformation showing a person smiling in a t-shirt next to a glam makeup photo
Sis, saaame. You are gorgeous.
nahj_made
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5points

At first glance, a glow-up may sound quite superficial. We often associate these transformations with becoming more conventionally attractive, which is what many people do mean when they say they “glowed up.” Perhaps they were a nerdy teenager who had never set foot in a gym, but in their twenties, they suddenly got super into working out and developed their personal fashion taste.

While physical appearance is certainly a factor in many of these glow-ups, what a lot of people who have undergone these transformations will say is that it was far more than that. For example, some may have been struggling with mental health issues that resulted in them not caring about their appearance at all. But once they started to blossom on the inside, they were able to let their growth and healing shine through to the outside as well.

#4

Side-by-side comparison illustrating a before-and-after transformation of a person with short hair to a glamorous look
Rose from concrete.
hopegiselle
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5points

#5

A before and after comparison of a young woman demonstrating how much someone can change
1000% Same sistaaa.
aarycamichelle
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5points

#6

Side by side before and after photo showing a young girl smiling and later posing with dramatic makeup.
Same You look fantastic though.
theecelestialsiren777
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5points

If you’re wondering how to go about starting your own glow-up journey, Amayzine recommends putting yourself first. By prioritizing your health and what you truly want out of life, you’ll start glowing, and others will notice. This doesn’t mean that you neglect your friends or loved ones, but you have to make sure that you’re taken care of first if you want to have the energy to pour into those relationships too.

When it comes to your personal style, it’s a good idea to learn your color season. Without changing anything about your actual appearance, dressing yourself in the most flattering colors can go a long way in making you more radiant. Plus, if you’re looking your best, you’ll likely be feeling your best as well.      

#7

Side-by-side before-and-after of a person with short dark hair and later with styled strawberry blond hair.
bunniluv0.0
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5points

#8

Before-and-after comparison of a smiling young girl in glasses transformed into a stylish woman with curly hair.
Physically Disabled & Neurospicy But we came out on TOP.
msbonitaapplebum
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#9

Before and after photo displaying a woman's transformation from wearing glasses at a desk to stylish fashion
sain__aru
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Another easy way to give yourself a glow-up is to start moving more. You don’t have to lose a significant amount of weight or start running marathons, but simply taking more walks, playing sports with your friends, or joining a yoga class can have a huge impact on how you feel. Not only will this be great for your physical health, but research shows that exercise can increase your self-esteem as well.  

#10

Before and after photos showing a young girl at a concert transforming into a woman with dark hair and tattoos.
Me and my dad at Ozzfest ‘06 to now. I hope she would be happy with me now.
cozycryptid_
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5points

#11

Before and after image of a young girl growing up into a stylish woman showing how someone can change
Girl I feel you.
hausoflala_
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5points

#12

Before-and-after image of a woman showing how much her style and haircut have changed
Me and my Indigenous grandparents at my high school graduation.
I was the first in my family to graduate high school, let alone university.
They were so proud.
My grandfather passed away a week later.
Then me currently at 61, after just getting my septum pierced to honour him and my ancestors.
I’m definitely more comfortable with who I am.
cdnravenlunatic
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5points

Developing healthy habits can be a very important part of any glow-up journey. And one that Amayzine recommends is journaling. Setting some time aside every day or every week to put your thoughts onto paper can be an amazing way to clear your head. Journaling is also great for being able to track your progress, whether you’re on a physical, mental, or spiritual journey. 

Being able to look back on where you were months or years ago can remind you to be incredibly proud of how far you’ve come. Meanwhile, processing how you’re feeling on paper can help you understand your emotions better.  

#13

A before-and-after image displaying a young woman with brown hair next to her transformed look with red hair and tattoos.
Ditto twin.
onlygirlthissideofthemoon
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5points

#14

A before-and-after photo comparison of a Black woman growing up into a stylish adult
Same! Call me a late bloomer, but understand that the soil is very rich for this flower.
dorcasdaily
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4points

#15

Before and after side-by-side photo illustrating how much a woman can change in style and confidence
Same sis SAME.
thigh_kingdom_come
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4points

If you’re truly dedicated to undergoing a glow-up journey, The Everygirl notes that it can extend beyond yourself. You might even want to reset your space to help you feel more like yourself. Decorate your home in a way that makes you feel completely comfortable and cozy; it should be your sanctuary and your safe space. Meanwhile, remember to take care of your home the same way that you take care of yourself. Change your sheets every week, keep your home tidy, and don’t let your laundry pile up for too long. Keeping your home in order will make your life feel a lot more peaceful.

#16

Before and after photo comparison showing a young woman growing into a stylish adult with glossy lips.
Babyyyyyyy sameeeeee.
zaanas.honeydew
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4points

#17

Black and white before and after photo comparison of a boy smiling and later standing as a young man in a jacket.
Bullied into this.
matthewhanjoong
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4points

#18

Before and after photo comparison of a young woman with glasses transforming into a stylish adult holding a water bottle.
Still getting bullied at my big age.
xoxo.nuuu
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Another way to have a glow-up is by being mindful about what you put into your body. Don’t go overboard; we all deserve to enjoy a slice of cake or a greasy burger from time to time. But investing in your health starts with what you put on your plate. And if you make a point to serve yourself wholesome, nutritious meals, you’ll feel better, have more energy, and you’ll likely live a longer, healthier life.     

#19

Before-and-after photo showing a woman glow up transformation over time.
Girllll …..
__headoverheels
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4points

#20

Before and after selfie showing a young woman with dyed hair transformed into a glam look.
I bullied myself, unfortunately. I was so mean to me.
plansandplotwists
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4points
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff