Growing long hair is mostly a test of patience. The average head adds about half an inch a month, so going from a short cut to shoulder length can take two years or more. A good chunk of that time is spent in the stage nobody wants photographed: too long to look tidy, too short to tie back. Plenty of men reach for the clippers before it’s over. The ones in this new collection didn’t.
Many of them post their progress on r/MajesticManes, where the advice is practical (silk pillowcases, fewer washes, regular trims to keep the ends healthy) and the comments are reliably kind. Some members share a first picture at chin length and come back years later with hair halfway down their backs, which might be the most satisfying before-and-after you’ll find on Reddit.
We already rounded up the community’s best looks once, and there was clearly plenty more where that came from. This time you’ll see loose waves, tight curls, braids, buns and poker-straight styles fit for a shampoo ad. Scroll down and pick your favorite. If your next haircut appointment suddenly gets canceled, we’ll take that as a compliment.
#1 Is Long Hair Masculine
Report
17points
#2 🦁
Report
17points
#3 Post Gym Session. Almost At My Goal Length
Report
16points
#4 Lion's Mane 🦁
Report
15points
#5 Just Passing Through
Report
14points
#6 Curlll
Report
13points
#7 Does It Suit Me
Report
12points
#8 Since I Had To Cut Of 15 Cm Due To Split I Decided To Go Treat Myself Regularly Now. This Is My Hair After A Blow Out. How Do You Upkeep Your Mane?
Report
12points
#9 Volume Today
Report
11points
#10 Sending Everyone The Patience And Courage To Continue On The Journey
Report
11points
#11 Day 1 And Day 2 Hair. It's Gets Crazier As The Week Goes On
Report
11points
#12 Still In Lazy Weekend Mode Here
Report
11points
#13 Thought I'd Fit Right In
Report
11points
#14 Rise And Shine :3
Report
11points
#15 Anyone Ever Roll Onto Their Hair In Bed?
Report
10points
#16 The Flow Gets Longer
Report
10points
#17 Suns Hitting Just Right , Hiding From The Heat
Report
10points
#18 Wash & Condition Day!
Report
10points
#19 Happy Wednesday Everyone!!
Report
9points
#20 Should I Cut It?
Report
9points
Eglė TenikytėBoredPanda StaffView profile