Growing long hair is mostly a test of patience. The average head adds about half an inch a month, so going from a short cut to shoulder length can take two years or more. A good chunk of that time is spent in the stage nobody wants photographed: too long to look tidy, too short to tie back. Plenty of men reach for the clippers before it’s over. The ones in this new collection didn’t.

Many of them post their progress on r/MajesticManes , where the advice is practical (silk pillowcases, fewer washes, regular trims to keep the ends healthy) and the comments are reliably kind. Some members share a first picture at chin length and come back years later with hair halfway down their backs, which might be the most satisfying before-and-after you’ll find on Reddit.

We already rounded up the community’s best looks once, and there was clearly plenty more where that came from. This time you’ll see loose waves, tight curls, braids, buns and poker-straight styles fit for a shampoo ad. Scroll down and pick your favorite. If your next haircut appointment suddenly gets canceled, we’ll take that as a compliment.