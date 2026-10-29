It’s probably unlikely you’ll see every amazing thing that the world has to offer, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to get as close as possible. Our world is full of fascinating phenomena, and Bored Panda has made it its mission to show people as many amazing things as possible.
Whether they’re fascinating photographs from the animal kingdom, interesting traditions from different cultures, or just silly little occurrences like a grandma building giant LEGO statues, the “Be Amazed” subreddit is a perfect example of how wholesome and wonderful the human race can be. So, check out the newest selection from the online community and brighten up your day in the process!
More info: Reddit
#1 In Japan, Some People Treat Old Tools And Machines With A Kind Of Respect That Feels Deeply Human. The Practice Is Often Connected To The Idea Of Kuyo, A Ceremony Of Gratitude For Objects That Have Served People Over Time
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8points
#2 Proud Giraffe Parents Welcome Their New Baby To The World
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8points
#3 Montana Is The Only State In The United States That Has A Constitutional Requirement For Schools To Teach Native American History And Culture. The State Recognizes That Native American Communities Have A Unique Heritage, And It Has Made A Legal Promise To Protect And Celebrate That Heritage Through
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8points
#4 A Town's Most Beloved Horse
A horse named Jenny has walked the same route everyday for almost 14 years. She walks alone now, as her owner has grown older and is no no longer able to ride. The locals know Jenny well and look after her- offering treats and making sure she gets home safely
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8points
#5 Amazing Photo Of A White Winged Dove Eye Peeking Through Its Wings
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7points
#6 Nature Was Always The Best Investment
THE FOUNDER OF NORTH FACE BOUGHT 2 MILLION ACRES OF WILDERNESS, AND GAVE IT BACK TO NATURE
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7points
#7 The Hero Named Odin
7points
#8 Colombia Reduced Temperatures By 5°c By Planting 880,000 Trees Along The Streets Of Its Cities
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7points
#9 Japanese Street Photographer, Masayuki Oki, Captures The Everyday Lives Of Tokyo’s Street Cats In Funny Poses
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7points
#10 Botanical Park Of Rio De Janeiro Brazil. Founded In 1808, It Is Considered One Of The Most Important In The World
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6points
#11 Every Year, Actor Gary Sinise Takes More Than 1,700 Family Members Of Fallen Soldiers To Walt Disney World For Free
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6points
#12 Nature’s Ultimate Disguise: The Atlas Moth Uses Incredible Wing Camouflage To Look Exactly Like Two Cobras
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5points
#13 "Mexican Batman", A Mysterious Dude Who Hunts Down Motorcycle Thieves & Tape Them To Poles In Mexico
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5points
#14 A Hero Without A Cape
5points
#15 An 82-Year-Old Widow, Ida Huddleston, And Her Daughter, Delsia Bare, Rejected A Massive $26 Million Payout From An Undisclosed Tech Company. The Offer Was For Approximately 900 Acres Of Their 1,200-Acre Family Farm In Mason County, Kentucky
5points
#16 A Lifetime Of Service And Science
Dr. Jacinto Convit, the scientist who developed the vaccine to fight leprosy, was still working to find a vaccine for cancer on his 100th birthday. Described as a popular hero, he never charged a patient for the care he gave. He published his last study at age 100 in 2013.
5points
#17 There Is A Group Of Wolves In British Columbia Known As "Sea Wolves". They're Behaviourally Distinct, Swimming From Island To Island And Preying On Sea Animals. 90% Of Their Food Comes From The Sea. They've Distinct DNA That Sets Them Apart From Mainland Wolves And Are Entirely Dedicated To The Sea
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5points
#18 A Simple Couple With An Extraordinary Legacy
5points
#19 97 Year Old Grandma Spends 4 To 6 Hours Every Single Week Building LEGO
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5points
#20 The Anti AI Movement Has Reached Hollywood
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4points
Greta JaruševičiūtėBoredPanda StaffView profile