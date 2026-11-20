News about Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond has been the talk of Tinseltown for the past few days. Now, a new conversation has emerged: who will be the lovely lady alongside him?

Variety recently rolled out a roster of big names for the next possible Bond girl role. As expected, each one was a stunner who would fit the bill perfectly.

Amanda Seyfried, who wasn’t on the unofficial list, implicitly threw her name in the hat. But the way she did sparked an online debate among fans and opened a conversation about Hollywood’s casting practices.

Amanda Seyfried has responded to talks about the next Bond girl

Her four-word reply came after an entertainment magazine released a list of possible names

This week, Variety released its list of “actresses to consider” for the next Bond girl via Instagram . It included Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Gemma Chan, Sophie Turner, Sydney Sweeney, and Zendaya, among others.

“With three films of proven chemistry alongside Robert Pattinson and a director who knows her strengths, she’s a natural choice for Bond’s next leading lady,” Variety said of Zendaya as a possible choice.

The 40-year-old Seyfried then responded with a one-liner that had people talking: “Am I too old?” For added context, several actresses on Variety’s list are older than Seyfried, with Chan and Nyong’o both being 43.

Seyfried is questioning her chances despite being nearly the same age as Pattinson

Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s seasoned actresses, spending decades building a successful career. She has appeared in blockbusters like Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables and is one of the recognizable faces, alongside Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, in the early-2000s cult classic Mean Girls.

Yet even with an impressive resume, Seyfried wonders whether she is qualified because of her age. It is worth noting that she and Pattinson are just a few months apart, with Seyfried being seven months younger.

But if we were to look at the history of James Bond and his leading ladies in previous franchises, the women were always significantly younger. Sean Connery was 33 when he did From Russia with Love in 1963 alongside Daniela Bianchi, who was 21.

When Pierce Brosnan did GoldenEye in 1995 at 42, her leading lady, Izabella Scorupco, was only 25. And when Daniel Craig took on the role and did Skyfall in 2012 at 44, his co-star Bérénice Marlohe was 33.

One of the rare times the Bond girl was older than 007 himself was in 2015, when the 51-year-old Monica Bellucci took on the role alongside Craig, who was 47.

At the time, Bellucci spoke confidently about her role, saying , "Women need to believe in themselves and understand that they can still project sensuality and beauty as they get older.”

Amanda Seyfried has previously spoken about how aging affects her career

Seyfried’s comment on the Variety post isn’t the first time she brought up the age discussion. In May 2025, she sat down with host Jimmy Fallon, who asked her about possibly playing Sabrina Carpenter’s mother in the third installment of Mamma Mia.

“I’m aging, as everybody does, naturally,” Seyfried told Fallon. “It’s fine, it’s great, I love it. Somebody said (Carpenter) was a fan of the musical, and they said, ‘Couldn’t she play your daughter one day?’

“They fed it to me, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.’”

Seyfried shared a similar sentiment in a 2024 interview with Variety , where she revealed the influx of mother roles after she became a mom herself.

“In my career, it’s still a bit new to play a mother. It seems like once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers, and that’s Hollywood for you,” she said.

There is still no official Bond girl announcement, so fans will have to wait and see

Variety’s list is speculative, and no official announcements have been made about who the next Bond girl will be. Nevertheless, Seyfried’s question touches on an important yet often overlooked conversation in Hollywood: while male actors can continue playing leading-man roles in middle age, women tend to face greater scrutiny.

Amazon MGM Studios has not said when it will reveal who will play Bond’s leading lady in the upcoming film, which is set to be released sometime in 2028.

As for Seyfried, she has not indicated that she is pursuing the role or auditioning for it. Her comment, however, has sparked a conversation among fans, many of whom have rallied behind her.

Here she is in a recent interview talking about turning 40

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Here are some of those fan comments, some of which brought up Monica Bellucci’s previous Bond girl role