Alyson Stoner

August 11, 1993

Toledo, Ohio, US

33 Years Old

Leo

Who Is Alyson Stoner?



Alyson Rae Stoner is an American actor, singer, and dancer known for their versatile performances and candid reflections on child stardom. They possess a unique ability to connect with audiences across various entertainment mediums.





Stoner first garnered widespread attention as the energetic young dancer in Missy Elliott’s “Work It” music video, a performance that quickly became iconic and showcased their extraordinary talent. This early viral moment cemented their status as a compelling young artist.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Toledo, Ohio, Alyson Rae Stoner developed an early passion for performing, encouraged by parents LuAnne Hodges and Charlie Stoner. Their household nurtured an environment where artistic expression thrived.





Stoner attended Maumee Valley Country Day School, where studies in ballet, tap, and jazz dance at O’Connell’s Dance Studio honed their craft. This formal training laid the foundation for a multifaceted career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Alyson Rae Stoner's early career, including relationships with actors Cole Sprouse and Vincent Martella. Stoner has since opted to keep their romantic life largely private.





Stoner has no children and is currently single. They publicly came out as queer and pansexual in 2018, later identifying as non-binary in 2023.

Career Highlights



Alyson Rae Stoner anchored the popular Step Up film franchise as Camille Gage, showcasing impressive dance skills across multiple installments. They also brought to life the beloved character Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in the hit animated series Phineas and Ferb.





Beyond acting, Stoner founded Movement Genius, a mental health platform offering therapist-led programs to support emotional well-being. They also host the Dear Hollywood podcast, advocating for industry and policy changes to protect child entertainers.

Signature Quote



“I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression.”