Alicia Silverstone

October 4, 1976

San Francisco, California, US

50 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Alicia Silverstone?



Alicia Silverstone is an American actress who brings a natural charm to her screen roles.





Her unique ability to blend sweet vulnerability with sharp comedic timing has made her a lasting favorite for global audiences.





She rose to fame playing the sweet Beverly Hills teenager Cher Horowitz in Clueless.





This role transformed her into a major teen icon of the nineties decade.





She is also highly recognized for her passionate advocacy of vegan living.

Early Life and Education



Her upbringing in a creative Hillsborough household was shaped by her British parents.





Father Monty and mother Deirdre supported her early modeling and acting pursuits, which began in earnest during her childhood.





Attending San Mateo High School allowed her to balance her studies with commercial assignments.





She eventually completed her education while her early experiences on local stages helped clarify her desire for a screen career.

Notable Relationships



A prominent marriage and a focus on family life defined her years in the spotlight.





She wed musician Christopher Jarecki in a scenic lakeside ceremony after the couple spent eight years dating.





The former couple shares a son, Bear Blu, with whom they actively co-parent.





They finalized their divorce amicably in recent years and continue to focus their mutual efforts on raising their son.

Career Highlights



Her breakthrough performance in Clueless earned her immense critical praise and commercial success.





This landmark comedy netted her a multi-million-dollar deal with Columbia Pictures and secured her status as a top star of the era.





She launched a wellness brand and authored bestselling books advocating for a compassionate lifestyle.





Silverstone co-created organic vitamin lines and actively champions various animal welfare campaigns through partnerships with advocacy groups.

Signature Quote



“I think that the best thing we can do for our health and the earth is to make conscious, compassionate choices about the food we eat.”