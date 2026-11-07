Algee Smith: Bio And Career Highlights

Algee Smith

5 ft 7 in (170 cm)

$1 million, 2026 est.

American

November 7, 1994

Saginaw, Michigan, US

32 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Algee Smith?



Algee Smith is an American actor and singer recognized for bringing raw emotional intensity to complex dramatic screen roles. He regularly balances compelling cinematic performances with soulful R&B releases, showcasing versatile artistic talent across modern entertainment.





He earned widespread praise portraying singer Ralph Tresvant in the popular miniseries The New Edition Story. That breakout role quickly landed him a starring performance in the crime drama Detroit.

Early Life and Education



Creative energy filled his childhood home in Saginaw, Michigan. His father worked as a musician while his mother designed fashion, inspiring him to record his first rap track at age nine.





After moving to Atlanta, he transitioned to homeschooling for high school. Flexible study schedules allowed the young performer to audit acting auditions, refine his musical skills, and eventually relocate to Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships



In recent years, Algee Smith has kept his personal romantic life largely away from media headlines. Public records and social media posts have occasionally linked the actor to creative collaborators and fellow artists, though he rarely comments on private dating details.





Smith has no children and currently maintains a focused dedication to his acting and music careers. He continues living in Los Angeles while sharing glimpses of his creative process and personal milestones directly with his followers.

Career Highlights



Playing Ralph Tresvant in The New Edition Story marked his major career breakthrough. Smith earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal, subsequently starring as Larry Reed in the film Detroit and earning an NAACP Image Award nomination for his performance.





Beyond acting, he actively expands his influence as an independent musician. He released his debut EP Listen in 2017 and contributed the single “Grow” to the Detroit soundtrack, establishing a dual career across screen and sound.





His recurring role in Euphoria further expanded his international television audience. With additional roles in Judas and the Black Messiah and Mother/Android, Smith continues cementing his place as a versatile talent in Hollywood.

Signature Quote



“I want to be able to leave a mark in both acting and music, showing people that you do not have to put yourself in just one box.”