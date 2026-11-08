Alfre Woodard: Bio And Career Highlights

Alfre Woodard

5 ft 3 in (161 cm)

$8 million, 2026 est.

American

November 8, 1952

Tulsa, Oklahoma, US

74 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Alfre Woodard?



Alfre Woodard is an American actress and producer celebrated for bringing quiet authority and emotional depth to her characters. Her rich performances in television dramas and feature films consistently display a commanding screen presence.





She earned her breakout in Cross Creek, netting an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The performance established her as a formidable talent, and fans love her warm signature smile.

Early Life and Education



Alfre Woodard grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, within a close household. Her mother worked as a homemaker while her father designed interiors, instilling a strong creative work ethic in their youngest child.





A high school nun urged her to audition for a theatrical production. She later earned a degree in drama from Boston University, where rigorous training prepared her for professional stage and television roles in Los Angeles.

Notable Relationships



Alfre Woodard married writer and producer Roderick Spencer in November 1983. The long-lasting partnership began early in her acting career and has remained a steady foundation throughout her creative endeavors.





Woodard and Spencer share two adopted children, daughter Mavis Spencer and son Duncan Spencer. The couple co-parents their adult children with whom they maintain strong ties while residing together in Santa Monica.

Career Highlights



Alfre Woodard built a distinguished acting career across film and television, headlining acclaimed projects such as Passion Fish. She also earned widespread recognition playing Lily Sloane in Star Trek: First Contact, appearing in 12 Years a Slave, and portraying formidable characters in series like Luke Cage.





Beyond acting roles, Woodard co-founded Artists for a New South Africa to advance civil rights. She also served on the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, championing creative education initiatives across underserved public schools nationwide.





To date, Woodard has collected four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. The New York Times named her one of the 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st Century, cementing Woodard as a true icon of acting.

Signature Quote



“If you can't be comfortable with yourself, you can't be comfortable with anybody else.”