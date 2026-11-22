Alden Ehrenreich

5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

American

November 22, 1989

Los Angeles, California, US

37 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Alden Ehrenreich?



Alden Ehrenreich is an American film actor known for his quiet intensity and classic screen charisma. He earned early acclaim by collaborating with celebrated auteur directors across several compelling independent films.





His breakout arrived in Hail, Caesar!, where his scene-stealing cowboy role won over major critics. That success propelled him to star as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story after his famous bat mitzvah discovery.

Early Life and Education



Creative energy filled his childhood home in Los Angeles, California, US. His mother, Sari, worked as an interior designer, while his father, Mark, pursued a career as an accountant while supporting his artistic passions.





Attending Crossroads School sparked his passion for high school theater. He later studied acting at New York University before leaving to co-found a theater collective and pursue professional roles full time.

Notable Relationships



Throughout his rise in Hollywood, Alden Ehrenreich maintained a low profile regarding romance. Commentators previously linked the actor to actress Kelsey McNamee following brief public appearances earlier in his career.





He has no children and has announced no subsequent public partners. His quiet dating history with McNamee remains the most documented relationship of his professional life.

Career Highlights



Alden Ehrenreich gained major prominence playing Hobie Doyle in the comedy Hail, Caesar!. He subsequently landed the legendary title role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, anchoring a blockbuster installment in the sci-fi franchise.





Expanding his artistic footprint, he co-founded the creative collective The Collectin to produce independent projects. He later starred in the intense drama Fair Play and joined the ensemble cast of the Oscar-winning biographical epic Oppenheimer.





To date, Ehrenreich has collected honors across film and live theater platforms. His Tony Award win for his Broadway debut in Becky Shaw further solidified his standing as a versatile dramatic performer.

Signature Quote



“I think the main thing is just to try to stay focused on the work itself and not get caught up in the noise around it.”