Some days feel like a walk in the park. Most days feel like a walk through a parking lot in the rain, carrying groceries, with a phone at 3% and a shoelace that has come undone for the second time. Life loves to pile on tiny frictions, like the jar that will not open and the bag that keeps sliding off your shoulder. None of them is a disaster on its own, but together they add up to a mood that follows you around until bedtime.

Luckily, small annoyances tend to have small fixes, and plenty of them cost less than a takeout order. We rounded up affordable finds that sand down the daily bumps and make your routine feel a lot easier. Some save you five minutes before work, and others make the evening feel softer and slower. A few will leave you wondering how you ever managed without them. Grab one or two, and notice how much lighter an average day can feel. Easy does not have to be expensive, so take your time and stroll on through.