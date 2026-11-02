Nobody actually agreed to stop enjoying Advent calendars. At some point, the assumption was made that once you hit a certain age, the little cardboard doors and the tiny chocolates behind them were no longer for you, and that assumption was wrong.
The adult Advent calendar market has become one of the best things to happen to December, with options ranging from luxury beauty drops and premium spirits to gourmet snacks and skincare that cost more per window than the entire children's version combined.
Whether you are buying one for yourself with zero apology or finally finding the perfect gift for the person on your list who has everything but would very much like twenty-five days of small surprises, this list covers every version of the adult Advent calendar worth getting excited about this December.
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#1 Building Hogwarts One Tiny Brick At A Time Is The Kind Of December Commitment The Harry Potter LEGO Advent Calendar Was Made For, And Any Adult Who Claims They Are Putting It Together For A Child Is Absolutely Lying To Everyone, Including Themselves
Review: "Get one every year for our daughter. She loves them. LEGO quality and great for Harry Potter fans." - Christine Swanson Werner
12points
#2 Every Day In December Reveals A New Monopoly Token Behind The Door Of This Monopoly Token Advent Calendar, Which Is Significantly More Exciting Than The Little Chocolate Coins That Have Been Letting Everyone Down Since Childhood
Review: "Worth every penny. I did not wait for December and opened them all! So many awesome tokens! Won’t spoil the surprise so go buy one. Can’t wait for game night with family and bring these out to play with!" - Crystal Vire
10points
#3 The Tea Forte Warming Joy Advent Calendar Is The December Ritual For The Person Who Considers A Perfect Cup Of Tea A Non-Negotiable Daily Event
Review: "I'm a huge tea fan, and Tea Forté is at the top of my list. So, this advent calendar featuring 24 of their best winter tea blends is my ultimate dream come true. From the moment I opened the plastic wrap, I could smell the wonderful aroma of the warm and spicy tea blends. " - Francy
10points
#4 The Christmas Squishy Advent Calendar Delivers A Different Squishable Surprise Every Day Of December, And Nobody In The House Will Be Mature Enough To Resist Giving Each One A Test Squeeze Before It Even Makes It To Its Designated Spot
Review: "Such a cute and fun idea for Christmas! The little characters are adorable, and opening one surprise each day makes the countdown even more exciting." - Ray Rodriguez
9points
#5 Twenty-Five Days Of Increasingly Difficult Clues Make The Advent Calendar For Crossword Lovers The December Countdown That Actually Gets The Brain Involved Before The Coffee Has Even Kicked In
Review: "Please keep coming out with more volumes each year!!! Perfect gift for a crossword lover!" - Carie
9points
#6 The Mini Classic Novels Advent Calendar Tucks A Different Literary Icon Behind The Numbers On The Shelf. Now You Can Say That You Like Light Reading Without Lying
Review: "The box came with excellent condition and quality. I really love it. Well packaging and fast shipping." - Zen
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9points
#7 The Clue Advent Calendar Turns The Whole Of December Into An Ongoing Mystery That Gets More Suspicious With Every Door Opened, Which Makes It The Only Countdown Where The Big Reveal On The 25th Is Well Worth Waiting For
Review: "I finished this the other day (I did it outside of the Christmas season) and found it fun. The story was good. The puzzles were pretty easy, especially if you're used to doing that sort of thing. I liked the set-up, with the game rooms and other panels." - Ann Sutton
8points
#8 Twenty-Five Days Of Harry Potter Trivia And Jelly Belly Beans Behind Each Door Make The Jelly Belly Harry Potter Marauder's Map Trivia Advent Calendar The December Countdown That Separates The Casual Fans From The Ones Who Know Exactly Which Flavor Every Bertie Bott's Bean Is Without Reading The Label
Review: "My daughter LOVED this! It's super cute. Good quality so it stands up on her dresser. It was worth it." - Melissa
8points
#9 The Burt's Bees Lip Balm Advent Calendar Is The December Ritual That Keeps Lips Moisturized Through Winter And Adds A New Flavor Or Tint Behind Every Door, Which Makes It The Most Practical Countdown On The List And The One That Gets Used Well Into 2027
Review: "I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS CHAPSTICK!!!! It goes on so super smoothly and smells like the best peppermint scent I have ever smelled. It refreshes my lips so nicely, I even put it on before lipstick to help the makeup go on smoother and look so much nicer. I HIGHLY recommend this chapstick. The price is decent on Amazon but is cheaper in stores, so if you need chapstick desperately I would recommend it buying it on here." - Be11Elle
8points
#10 The Building Block Flower Advent Calendar Grows A Different Bloom Behind Each Door Until Christmas Morning Completes A Garden That Requires No Watering, No Sunlight, And Absolutely No Gardening Experience To Pull Off
Review: "I wanted a fun build for flowers but couldn't find a set like that in LEGO. As hardcore LEGO fans, we were worried this set would not work as well. I am happy to let you know the set is totally worth it! The plants are super cute and easy to build. The blocks are smaller than Legos but it's not a problem at all. Instructions are also very clear. I will totally recommend! Enjoy!" - J.J Hart
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8points
#11 Let Your Nose Count Down To Christmas With 12 Different Festive Whiffs From This Yankee Calendar
Review: "This is an awesome way to spread some holiday cheer while also having a chance to try out a variety of Yankee Candles. If you're already pretty familiar with Yankee Candle's offerings you might come away disappointed, but if you or someone you know is starting to dip their toes into these waters this is perfect. The set itself is well designed with a sturdy carboard housing, and cute sleeves around each candle with unique artwork on the wrapping." - Kuginuki
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7points
#12 Bonne Maman Found A Way To Spread The Joy Quite Literally With An Advent Calendar That Tucks A Different Miniature Jar Of Preserves Behind Every Door And Makes Toast The Most Exciting Meal Of The Holiday Season
Review: "Delicious assortment of fruits spreads - each bottle enough for two pieces of toast. I will gift this to others next year." - Maria Winkler
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7points
#13 Your Brain Might Actually Short-Circuit From The Sheer Amount Of Cuteness Packed Inside This Mini Brands Kawaii Advent Calendar
Review: "Fun advent calendar. This rounded out my Kawaii collection. If you don’t have any Kawaii or don’t have many, get this set." - Vince
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6points
#14 A Different Skincare Treat Hiding Behind Every Door Makes The Body And Earth Advent Calendar The Countdown That Does More For A Winter Glow-Up Than Anything Else On The Shelf, And By Christmas Morning, The Entire Routine Has Basically Built Itself
Review: "The calendar was delivered quickly, and arrived a day after order, before Dec 1st. It was VERY well done, with a Christmas scene across all the individual boxes. All of the products are hotel size, most good for 2-3 uses. There are lotions and soaps and bath bombs, all with decent scents. Some are really good quality, and got us considering buying more from the company’s site. Others were just so-so, like a keychain, but that’s part of the fun! Would highly recommend this for any woman or teenage girl." - Matthew Boswell
6points
#15 Paris Called And It Brought Candy! The Sugarfina Santa's Parisian Christmas Advent Calendar Delivers A Different Luxury Confection Behind Every Door And Makes Every Other Candy Bowl In The House Feel Deeply Underdressed By Comparison
Review: "Worth the money! The box was beautiful, sturdy and so festive. I almost considered reusing it next year. The candy was yummy - we enjoyed every piece. Mainly gummies but a few chocolate pieces. The first concern I had was the reviews said the candy gummies were hard. Not at all. Each box has individually wrapped candies and 4 pieces per box. I didn’t like that each piece was shown on the back and in the order we opened them so it wasn’t really a surprise. But that’s a preference. Definitely recommend!!!" - Amanda Walsh
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6points
#16 The Harry Potter Souvenir Advent Calendar Is The One For The Fan Who Already Owns Everything And Somehow Still Finds Something Worth Squealing About Behind Every Single Door Between Now And Christmas
Review: "This contains so many neat items that are practical for a teenager. My daughter loves Harry Potter and she has so much fun opening it everyday for a new item. It was priced good for what you get in it! It was the perfect size. We were so happy with this purchase." - Tina M Britt
6points
#17 A Different Whiskey Infusion Ingredient Behind Each Door Turns The Whiskey Infusion Kit Advent Calendar Into The Most Spirited Countdown On The List And The Only One That Gets Significantly Better With Age, Much Like The Person Drinking It
Review: "A perfect set with all the ingredients you need to do some alcohol infusion mixes of your desire. The good thing is this kit comes with 2 crystal bottles instead of 1 like others I purchased in the past. The quality is excellent and a great addition to my home bar. The box is packed securely in foam insulation. Again, a beautiful set for your alcohol collection!" - Rich
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6points
#18 Scoring A Hole-In-One Every Day Is Totally Possible With The Golf Advent Calendar
Review: "My boss is a crazy golf dude. I think he loves golf more than his wife. I cannot get him anything because he's so hard to buy for. I know he's going to get a kick out of THIS! It's a pretty good size advent calendar. The photo is in one of those wide seat desk chairs. I think this is a good price for all the goodies and gadgets that come in it. The calendar itself is good quality. Obviously, I'm not going to open any of it because it's a gift. If you've got a hard to buy for man in your life that loves golf, this is a good buy. Fun gift!" - SportsPrincess
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5points
#19 You'll Be Too Busy Trying To Escape The Room To Notice How Long It Is Until Christmas With The Exit: The Game Advent Calendar
Review: "My family loves this advent calendar, they get better each year! So much fun!" - Jessica Behner
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5points
#20 Tongs, Tools, And Thermostats Behind Every Door Make The BBQ Advent Calendar The Countdown That Has The Grill Fired Up By December 3rd, Regardless Of What The Weather Outside Is Doing About It
Review: "This is an awesome Christmas gift for the guys and dads in your life. There is a lot of variety in the pieces, which helps to keep each day of the advent fresh. The order is also pretty good too, and I think they put in some thought into it. The items are all pretty useful, though some will probably be repeats if someone has been grilling for a while." - Amazon Customer
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5points
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Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile