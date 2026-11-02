Nobody actually agreed to stop enjoying Advent calendars. At some point, the assumption was made that once you hit a certain age, the little cardboard doors and the tiny chocolates behind them were no longer for you, and that assumption was wrong.

The adult Advent calendar market has become one of the best things to happen to December, with options ranging from luxury beauty drops and premium spirits to gourmet snacks and skincare that cost more per window than the entire children's version combined.