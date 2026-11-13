“A Free Bagel”: 90 Of The Most Simple, Mundane And Insignificant Things That Caused Adult Tantrums

I pulled over to let him pass me.



I commute between two small towns multiple days a week. On those days, I leave at the same time every day. I drive a 12 year old Prius. It doesn't go fast. I don't speed anyway, because who needs to get pulled over.



So last winter, over a period of several weeks, every morning when I left one town for the other, a white VW with a black roof would come whipping around a corner behind me. They then preceded to ride my bumper the entire 15 minutes to the next town.



The route is along back roads. They are windy, with nowhere to pass. For whatever reason, me driving 60 in a 55 was never good enough. Multiple times a week, the white VW was raging on my tail. Miles and miles of aggresively trying to push me faster. It was happening so often and for so long that I was considering taking a different route.



Then there was the day they caught up to me late. I managed to leave town without them riding behind. I thought I was good. Then I saw them in the rear view, coming up fast. Really fast. I honestly thought they were going to plow right into me. So I slammed on my breaks and pulled over.



Apparently, getting out of his way wasn't possible. This jerk screached to a stop in front of me, angling his car to block me like a cop. This guy in his 20s jumps out of the car screaming and swearing, charging at my vehicle like he's going to smash something.



I threw my car in reverse and backed up so I could get around him. Then hit my gas as hard as that little engine could muster. He tried to kick my car as I drove off. But then he was back in his car speeding after me again. Passed me. Cut me off. Slammed on the breaks in front of me again.



At this point I was scrambling for my phone to call the cops. I slammed on my breaks and pulled over again. He sped off, only to get to the next intersection and sit there. He drove a mile down the road, and then just stopped at the intersection and waited for me to get there. I pulled over again and waited. I was a couple hundred yards away, just parked on the side of the road. I watched as he gunned his engine at the intersection and flashed his break lights over and over. My phone was in my hand ready to dial 911.



Then he just drove off. Like, he suddenly has enough scaring me and left. I broke down for a minute and cried from the panic and stress, then went on my way, still traumatized.



I changed my route after that. I left a little earlier each day. I don't know if I've seen the same car in my b rear view since, but every time I see a white VW with a black roof, my heart jumps into my throat.