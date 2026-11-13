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“A Free Bagel”: 90 Of The Most Simple, Mundane And Insignificant Things That Caused Adult Tantrums
Social Issues,Entitled PeopleNOV 13, 2026

“A Free Bagel”: 90 Of The Most Simple, Mundane And Insignificant Things That Caused Adult Tantrums

Ilona BaliūnaitėCas Wilmot
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Cas Wilmot
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Anyone who’s spent time around kids knows exactly what a tantrum looks (and sounds) like. It’s loud, messy, and all part of being little. And the reasons don’t always make sense to the rest of us. Case in point: My friend’s two-year-old once had a complete meltdown because she moved a craft knife out of his reach. I mean, the audacity!
As we grow up, we learn to keep our composure (mostly) when things don’t go our way. So when a full-grown adult completely loses it over something seemingly insignificant, the results can range from hilarious to genuinely unsettling. The people in this thread have seen it happen firsthand, and they shared all the details about the ridiculously petty things that set these adults off.

#1

Stacked sesame and poppy seed bagels in a bakery display case, illustrating a free bagel scenario
A free bagel.

My mom's uncle came to visit, and my family took him to a small family run bagel shop. The uncle made a huge deal out of picking out his bagel, loudly weighing the pros and cons of his top two choices before picking one.

When we got home, we discovered the bagel shop guy tossed in the uncle's second choice bagel for free. This caused my mom's uncle to lose his ever loving mind. We better not have been charged for it! Why did he think we wanted an extra bagel?? How dare he?? He brought up this extra bagel at least once a day for the rest of the trip. I'm pretty sure he's the only person who has let a free bagel ruin his vacation.
lady_ron_swanson, wanaktek/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#2

A young man working attentively on a laptop in a classroom, illustrating stress that leads to adult tantrums.
I wouldn't let him cheat on exams.

I'm an adjunct instructor at a community college This semester I had a student in his late 20's throw a fit when he learned I used lockdown browser and demand I make an exception for him.  He sent me a scathing email, and filed an official complaint with my department chair... Who said he should drop the class if he didn't like it.
pl0ur, seventyfourimages/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#3

A man driving a car with a serious expression, representing adult tantrums triggered by minor driving issues.
I pulled over to let him pass me.

I commute between two small towns multiple days a week. On those days, I leave at the same time every day. I drive a 12 year old Prius. It doesn't go fast. I don't speed anyway, because who needs to get pulled over.

So last winter, over a period of several weeks, every morning when I left one town for the other, a white VW with a black roof would come whipping around a corner behind me. They then preceded to ride my bumper the entire 15 minutes to the next town.

The route is along back roads. They are windy, with nowhere to pass. For whatever reason, me driving 60 in a 55 was never good enough. Multiple times a week, the white VW was raging on my tail. Miles and miles of aggresively trying to push me faster. It was happening so often and for so long that I was considering taking a different route.

Then there was the day they caught up to me late. I managed to leave town without them riding behind. I thought I was good. Then I saw them in the rear view, coming up fast. Really fast. I honestly thought they were going to plow right into me. So I slammed on my breaks and pulled over.

Apparently, getting out of his way wasn't possible. This jerk screached to a stop in front of me, angling his car to block me like a cop. This guy in his 20s jumps out of the car screaming and swearing, charging at my vehicle like he's going to smash something.

I threw my car in reverse and backed up so I could get around him. Then hit my gas as hard as that little engine could muster. He tried to kick my car as I drove off. But then he was back in his car speeding after me again. Passed me. Cut me off. Slammed on the breaks in front of me again.

At this point I was scrambling for my phone to call the cops. I slammed on my breaks and pulled over again. He sped off, only to get to the next intersection and sit there. He drove a mile down the road, and then just stopped at the intersection and waited for me to get there. I pulled over again and waited. I was a couple hundred yards away, just parked on the side of the road. I watched as he gunned his engine at the intersection and flashed his break lights over and over. My phone was in my hand ready to dial 911.

Then he just drove off. Like, he suddenly has enough scaring me and left. I broke down for a minute and cried from the panic and stress, then went on my way, still traumatized.

I changed my route after that. I left a little earlier each day. I don't know if I've seen the same car in my b rear view since, but every time I see a white VW with a black roof, my heart jumps into my throat.
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As amusing as the otherwise sweet two-year-old’s craft-knife tantrum was for the rest of us to witness, Maria Baratta, Ph.D., L.C.S.W., is right in writing for Psychology Today that “Tantrums are never pleasant to be around.” Of course, when it’s a child who’s throwing their toys (sometimes quite literally), it’s excusable. We might even feel empathy, both for the distressed child and for the sometimes embarrassed parent.

#4

A thoughtful older man wearing glasses, reflecting on adult tantrums and frustrating daily situations.
We were going out to a restaurant for my sister's birthday. It was a Friday night and my father outright REFUSED to make a reservation at this busy restaurant. He claimed he went there all the time, and he could simply walk in and get a great table. Everyone know if we made a reservation without him knowing, he'd lose it, so we let it happen.

We all arrive, and miraculously, there was. Table that just became available that could seat eight people in this busy restaurant - amazing! But my Father didn't like the location of the table and told the waitress it was "Totally unacceptable!"

Cue a few minutes of my Father losing his mind in the restaurant, attracting a lot of attention and making the waitress cry. He made sure to add in some racist comments to the Mexican waitress while wearing his #54! Gulf of America!" T-shirt.

My sister arrives in the middle of this, puts a stop to his shenanigans and goes to speak with the owner who she is good friends with to apologize. I have no idea how we didn't get kicked out, but I've seen him do this so many times. I proceeded to have seven or eight drinks, as I typically do when I visit that side of my family.

When my partner saw the family photos of us from that evening, she said "You have this way of smiling when you're with your Dad. You wear the exact same smile he does, but all the light has completely gone from your eyes."
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#5

A woman doing chores in a kitchen, showing simple everyday tasks that can spark adult tantrums
I was at my parents’ house for a visit last year (for context they are 71 and 80, in in my 40s)

I started cleaning the kitchen after so my mom could relax. My 46 year old sister legit had a fit that I was cleaning. Why you might ask? Because it would make her look bad if I was cleaning and she wasn’t. So she felt like I was forcing her to clean.
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#6

A frustrated man looking down with hands on his hips, annoyed by simple adult tantrums.
Bc their father decided to buy/get food and beverages (like water) for the adults who were at my nephews birthday party one year, at one of those jumping/trampoline places.

My nephew's birthday a few years back, A bunch of us had to go but we weren't allowed to participate in the jumping because of how it was booked unless we paid separately. But the parents couldn't just drop off their kids and leave they had to stay. My sister's husband is a man child, he is a spoiled brat who hasn't really ever had to work for anything in his life ever. Anytime he messes up with drinking and driving or whatever it may be, his parents have always bailed him out so he never ever learned lessons.

His father actually paid for the party, but left his son in charge of the arrangements. Then they actually flew out from where they live to our state and attended. When we got there, my sister's husband made it clear that if the adults wanted water or juice or food that we would have to pay for it. They also placed our room upstairs in a building w no elevators. There were 3 elderly people who could not use stairs.

His father managed to get us moved to the ground floor room, and then ordered an additional couple pizzas and drinks so thr adults forced to sit and watch the kids eat and drink, could also eat and drink. Mind you, we were there for hours and no one was made aware prior to coming.

My sister's husband was furious and threw a tantrum like a child in front of an entire crowd of strangers and children. How dare his father provide food and drinks. How dare he change the room too! (when his own mother w Parkinsons wouldn't be able to get up the stairs)

I've never seen a man, nearing 40, throw such a tantrum. People were staring at him, he was LOUD... I don't go to those types of bday parties anymore. My nephew and I do something separately now.
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But as much as we might like to believe we grow out of them, adults have tantrums too. “When it’s a child,” Baratta explains, “there is a plethora of reasons behind the tantrum, including poor frustration tolerance, a missed nap, or hunger.” For adults, the reasons can be even more complicated. As Crystal Raypole writes for Healthline, “Angry outbursts in adults can happen for a number of reasons.”

#7

A woman standing with arms crossed looking upset, reacting to mundane things.
Lady wanted to be first in line to board a United flight. She was told that her group number was the last one. She threw a hissy fit over it and security took her away. Chicago O'Hare airport be wild sometimes.
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#8

An angry businessman screaming at his desk, having an adult tantrum over work stress.
Other people in the office were going to look at his files. He wasn't hiding anything, he just didn't want anyone else to touch anything he worked on...like ever. He screamed and yelled and threw a tantrum. He had not used any vacation time in the preceding several years so the week after that, they made him.
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#9

A man holding his head in distress, illustrating stress that leads to adult tantrums.
My 7 year old was the center of attention at my 7 year olds birthday party. My brother - my son's uncle - stormed out because no one was paying attention to him.
carrieberry, nateemee/Envato (not the actual photo)
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There’s also a difference between a tantrum and a meltdown, even though we often use the words interchangeably. According to Baratta, a tantrum is about getting what you want, right now, whether the demand makes sense or not. A meltdown is more of an emotional overflow, “a heightened upset about something.” Raypole describes adult meltdowns as what happens when someone has simply run out of capacity to cope, rather than an attempt to get their way.

#10

Senior woman sitting in an armchair with arms crossed, reflecting on mundane adult tantrums.
My mother when I said she couldn't turn the rehearsal dinner into a family reunion with just my side and not include groom or the rest of the wedding party that wasn't related.
hoosier268, Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#11

KFC drive thru sign lit up at night, connected to stories about simple adult tantrums.
I used to work at KFC in the drive thru. Had a woman order chicken strips. Cooks told me they were out but would make more so I told her the same. She got mad waiting and after five minutes came inside to demand an update.

That's when the cooks told me they hadn't defrosted any and we couldn't make more. That would have been cool to know five minutes ago guys.

I went up front and explained the situation, apologizing profusely because I knew it was a lousy situation, ready to offer a discount on something else.

I was sixteen. About 80lbs.

This woman three times my size lunged across the counter and tried to grab me, screaming that she was going to beat me. Over chicken.
fragilelyon, Michael Starkie/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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#12

Stressed older man holding his head in frustration, illustrating adult tantrums over insignificant things.
Watched my FIL have a full blown temper tantrum on Christmas because we didn’t get him the remote control boat he asked for— little did he know we had actually gotten it for him just hid it in the bathtub with a bow.
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Adult tantrums, in Baratta’s view, tend to come down to wanting things on your own terms. She gives the example of someone who flies into a rage at having to wait in line at the theater because they feel they shouldn’t have to. Sound familiar? Chances are, you’ve met at least one person with that kind of entitlement.

#13

Driver tapping a smartphone GPS inside a car, linked to simple adult tantrums over minor issues.
On a road trip, my dad was using his new GPS. While my mother was talking, it spoke to give directions. She had an absolute melt down and accused it of interrupting her and tried to rip it off the dashboard to throw it out the window. Fortunately it was still plugged in so it didn't go far.
alphaturducken, MikeShots/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#14

Bright blue suitcase on airport baggage carousel, illustrating mundane things causing adult tantrums.
My ex went to the wrong end of the baggage reclaim conveyor at an airport so when it started up, instead of being the very first to see the cases coming through, he was at the every end. Absolutely incredible hissy fit ensued.
kerill333, BrianAJackson/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#15

A woman pointing at empty store shelves while on the phone, showing small frustrations that cause adult tantrums.
We didn’t have stuffing bread in the bakery at Walmart. It was Easter time. This lady threw a huge fit and told us we’d ruined Easter for her and her whole family. We could hear hear ranting aisles away.
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Meltdowns are a little different. Sometimes, the thing that finally sets someone off isn’t even the real problem. According to Raypole, some people struggle to manage difficult emotions like anger or disappointment and push them down instead, until they eventually boil over. So when a grown man in a tailored suit screams at a self-checkout machine over an “unexpected item in bagging area” like it’s “personally insulted his bloodline,” the scanner probably isn’t the whole story.

#16

A man buying a single pineapple at a self-checkout, illustrating small daily events causing adult tantrums.
A self-checkout machine politely repeating 'Unexpected item in bagging area'. Watched a grown man in a tailored suit scream at the scanner like it had personally insulted his bloodline.
idreviewer, mstandret/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#17

Hands holding a half-eaten wrap, representing minor food issues that lead to adult tantrums.
Guy I worked with had a full 20 minute meltdown for rice in his burrito, at one point he threw the burrito into a garbage can beside his work space, then started to trash talk said burrito. I don't mean he was ranting about the burrito, or he was talking to any person about the burrito. He was literally screaming at the burrito, telling it how lousy of a burrito it was, for 3-4 minutes.
Ryneb, ChantelleL3/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#18

Autumn leaves being blown away by a leaf blower, depicting simple everyday things that prompt adult tantrums.
I accidentally blew a handful of leaves from my yard into my next door neighbors (he has a chain link fence in that area and while I tried to be careful, a few got through). He hadn’t dealt with his leaves yet, they were deep enough that you couldn’t see his grass or his paths but apparently the few I blew into his 100’s of thousands were just too much for him. He went into a full on rage that ended with him blowing mountains of leaves into my freshly cleaned and mowed yard.
sandgroper1968, o1559kip/Envato (not the actual photo)
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Sometimes there’s more going on beneath the surface. Raypole points out that depression can make people unusually irritable, and that conditions such as intermittent explosive disorder, autism, and Tourette syndrome can involve outbursts or meltdowns the person doesn’t choose to have.

#19

A female barista preparing coffee near stacked cups in a cafe, illustrating adult tantrums over minor daily issues.
At a Starbucks in Lower Manhattan, a man misplaced his gloves. He threw an absolute tantrum. He accused other patrons of stealing them, demanding that they empty their bags and pockets to prove their innocence. He screamed at the baristas to lock the doors until his gloves were found. The woman he was with just sat at their table and rolled her eyes, as if she had seen this a million time before.

After about five minutes of him stalking around, yelling his head off, he stuck his hands in his coat pockets … and pulled out his gloves.

The man’s name is Jesse Waters.
Bigtits38, fentonroma/Envato (not the actual photo)
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#20

An elderly man in a hat looking up, depicting moments that cause simple adult tantrums.
My ultra traditional and conservative Mexican Dad totally lost his mind when my sister came out to him. He happened to be at my house for a visit at the time. She called me and said she was going to tell him and that since he was with us (my husband and kids) that he wouldn't freak out. Well, he freaked out. And then I lost my mind in response to his losing his because my sister is an amazing person and didn't deserve the disrespect he slung her way.
JinnyWinny, Light-and-Vision/Envato (not the actual photo)
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff