Italy’s former adult film star Ilona Staller , better known as Cicciolina , is preparing for another political run, this time aiming to become mayor of Rome.

The 75-year-old, who once made headlines for her provocative performances and unusual political promises, wants to reform the Italian capital with environmental policies, better roads, and increased safety.

Highlights A familiar face from Italy's entertainment and political worlds is preparing for another run for elected office.

The former parliamentarian has outlined plans to improve Rome.

One of her campaign priorities involves a group of animals that have become an increasingly familiar sight across the Italian capital.

But one of her biggest campaign promises involves the city’s wild boars , an unexpected group of residents.

A former adult film star announced her plan to run for mayor of Rome in 2027

Staller announced her intention to run for mayor during an appearance on the Italian radio show Un Giorno da Pecora on RAI Radio 1 on November 26, her 75th birthday.

The Hungarian-born former actress said she wanted to run in the 2027 Rome mayoral election through a civic list rather than join an established political party.

"I am striving to achieve an important goal: I want to become mayor of Rome , where I have lived since 1972. I want to run, but for now I'm keeping it a secret who I'm going to run with," she said, according to RIA Novosti.

She also hinted that a political partner might be supporting her campaign, but refused to reveal their identity.

"It's top secret who I will be taking the field with - I can't say," she said.

Staller has already given people an idea of the message she wants to build her campaign around. Her proposed slogan is "Far diventare Roma più eccitante," which roughly translates to "I will make Rome a s*xy city."

She also told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that she wanted to make the capital a more modern, enjoyable place to live.

Staller also aimed at the current mayor, Roberto Gualtieri , saying she believed she could do a better job than him.

Cicciolina also wants to protect Rome’s wild boars instead of allowing them to be slayed

One of Staller's most unusual campaign promises concerns Rome's growing wild boar population.

The animals have become a familiar sight in parts of the Italian capital, often wandering through streets and parks in search of food . They can also get into rubbish bins and create problems for residents.

"Instead of culling them, we need to look after them, letting nature take care of itself," she told Corriere della Sera.

She also recalled seeing a mother boar crossing Via Cassia with six piglets

"A few days ago I saw a mother with six piglets crossing Via Cassia; we were all stopped in traffic… why did they give the green light to culling them?" she asked.

"We should leave them in peace ."

Her position goes against the approach supported by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , whose government has encouraged boar hunting and proposed changes to the country's hunting laws.

Staller wants to stop the culls and focus on protecting the animals instead.

Furthermore, Cicciolina wants better roads, more trees, and safer streets

Animal protection is only one part of Staller's proposed campaign. She has also criticized the condition of Rome's roads and the lack of attention given to some of its less developed neighborhoods

She currently lives in Isola Farnese, a semi-rural area in the northern part of the city. According to the Telegraph , the neighborhood has faced years of neglect.

"It's been neglected for a long time," she said.

"A while ago a car went off the road and ended up in a ditch. And this summer there was a wildfire; a lot of animals died," she said.

Staller has also criticized Mayor Gualtieri for cutting down mature trees . She has accused his administration of damaging the city's greenery and wants to prevent more established trees from being removed.

Her proposed plans include protecting mature trees, creating more green spaces, and improving the city's roads.

She also wants more police officers patrolling Rome's streets

Staller has said she has been robbed more than once, including an incident in which her suitcase was stolen at Termini railway station.

She also claimed that her handbag was taken from her car after she was distracted.

For her, better security is another important part of making Rome a more comfortable place to live.

Cicciolina became famous in the 1970s before entering Italian politics

Staller's decision to run for mayor is not her first attempt at a political career.

Before becoming known for her political statements, she built a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Born in Hungary in 1951, she began her career as a model before moving to Italy.

She became widely known during the 1970s under the stage name Cicciolina and gained attention for her adult films, radio appearances, and provocative public image.

In 1978, she became the first woman to bare her chest on live Italian television , an appearance that helped make her a household name.

She later moved into politics, initially being presented as a candidate for Italy's parliament in 1979 by Lista del Sole, a green political movement.

In 1985, she joined the Radical Party and campaigned on issues including human rights, opposition to nuclear energy, and opposition to Italy's membership in NATO.

In 1987, she was elected to the Italian Parliament, representing the Lazio region. She served until 1992.

During her time in office, she continued to attract attention for her unconventional approach.

She sometimes delivered speeches with one breast exposed and made international headlines for offering to have s*x with Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in exchange for peace before the Gulf War.

She later made a similar offer to Osama bin Laden in 2006. Years afterward, she also offered Russian President Vladimir Putin a night together in exchange for peace in Ukraine.

Staller's personal life also attracted attention. In the 1990s, she married American artist Jeff Koons, with whom she shares a son. The marriage ended in divorce.

Cicciolina has tried to return to elected office several times since leaving parliament

In 1991, she helped establish the Love Party alongside fellow adult film star Moana Pozzi.

She later explored a possible political campaign in Hungary in 2002, but failed to collect enough signatures to qualify as a candidate.

That same year, she ran in local elections in Monza, promising to turn a prominent building into a casino, but was unsuccessful. In 2004, she also announced plans to run for mayor of Milan.

She made another attempt in Rome in 2013, running on the Republicans and Liberals list in the city's municipal election. She did not win.

Staller also relaunched her Democracy, Nature, Love party in 2020.