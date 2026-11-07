55 Hilarious Moments When People Couldn't See What Was Right Under Their Noses

Sometimes, the funniest situations happen when someone fails to notice something that is practically impossible to miss. Psychology Today explains this through a phenomenon known as inattentional blindness, which occurs when people overlook something clearly visible because their attention is occupied by something else. This is not necessarily a problem with their eyesight.

The information reaches the brain, but it does not become part of their conscious awareness. Since the brain has limited capacity for attention, it prioritizes certain details while filtering out others. This means that even something directly in front of a person can go unnoticed if it is not what they are currently focused on.