A clip from the October 7 episode of Hot Ones Versus has resurfaced online, putting Dakota Johnson under scrutiny for her reaction to a name she apparently couldn't believe was real .

The actress appeared alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett for a guessing game while they promoted their movie, Verity . Still, one moment has since sparked a heated debate about race and how people react to unfamiliar names.

Highlights Dakota Johnson is facing fresh criticism after an awkward moment from a promotional interview with Anne Hathaway resurfaced online.

The exchange involved an unexpected name that left Johnson visibly confused.

Viewers remain divided over the incident, with some calling out Johnson's reaction as “micro-aggression.”

Specifically, it was Johnson’s reaction to an African-American basketball player ’s name that made her a target online.

One critic described her behavior as “racist meangirl 101,” while another argued that she was caught off guard and did not intend to offend anyone.

Dakota Johnson repeatedly questioned whether OG Anunoby was a real person

During the episode, Hathaway , Johnson, and Hartnett played a guessing game in which Hathaway had to identify people she had been publicly linked to. Johnson and Hartnett were given clues to help her work out the names.

They guessed several familiar faces, including Meryl Streep, Matt Damon, and Rihanna . But things became awkward when Hathaway was shown a card bearing the name OG Anunoby.

Johnson immediately reacted with surprise, shouting, "F*ck!" Hartnett also appeared confused and asked, "Who is that?" before adding, "Sorry, I don't know."

Johnson then insisted, "That's not real," before turning toward the production crew and shouting, "You f**king a**holes!"

Hartnett tried to help Hathaway by offering a clue. "If you're saying that something goes way back, and they're, like, original gangsters," he said.

Hathaway quickly figured out the answer, saying, "OG Anunoby?" Hartnett confirmed that she was right.

However, Johnson was still not convinced.

When Hathaway explained who the player was, the actress interrupted, asking, "That's a real person?"

Hathaway, a longtime New York Knicks fan, looked surprised before enthusiastically explaining Anunoby's importance to the team.

"Yes! Oh my... Game 4 of the NBA championship , one of the greatest baskets ever scored by a player is OG Anunoby, and you have to watch it," she said.

Anunoby is a two-time NBA champion who plays for the New York Knicks. Hathaway was referring to his game-winning basket against the San Antonio Spurs, which helped the Knicks secure a 107-106 victory in Game 4 of the NBA Finals

She also had a personal connection with the player.

During a Knicks game in November 2024, Anunoby accidentally crashed into Hathaway and her son while they were sitting courtside. The encounter went viral, and he later gifted her a signed jersey, which Jimmy Fallon presented to her on The Tonight Show.

Several viewers criticized Dakota Johnson for questioning the legitimacy of Anunoby’s name

Some described her reaction as a micro-aggression , a term used for everyday comments or actions that can communicate negative or dismissive attitudes toward people from marginalized racial groups, whether intentional or not.

One person explained why they found the moment offensive, writing, "People don’t realize the way Dakota is behaving is a racist micro-aggression, but if you’ve ever been a minority you know this is the kind of thing people do to make you feel unwelcome and othered.”

Another viewer focused on Dakota's expression during the exchange, commenting, "Yep, her smug little face, and she looks around waiting for people to laugh.”

Some also felt that the actress's behavior became more uncomfortable as Hathaway tried to explain who Anunoby was.

"U can literally see Anne’s brain processing that and trying her best to uplift and explain the person, but Dakota is insistent on dragging out that weird racism she’s got going on. This is so weird," one person wrote.

Another viewer compared Johnson’s response with Hartnett’s, arguing that the two actors handled their confusion very differently.

"Both Josh and Dakota had no clue who OG was. Look at the STARK difference in their reaction," the person wrote.

Someone else replied, "Yeah, Josh was like idk who that is and then looked wary in his description because he didn't want to be disrespectful . Dakota was assertive in her opinion that it didn't seem like a real name, pushing that even after the moment should've passed."

Hathaway also received praise for taking the opportunity to explain Anunoby's achievements rather than dismissing the name.

One fan wrote, "Anne’s face after hearing that woman triple down on being rude over someone’s name. I appreciate her talking about him and giving him his flowers.”

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, as several detractors felt Dakota Johnson was misunderstood

One person pushed back against the accusations , writing, "It’s obvious she doesn’t know the person, and they think OG stands for 'Original Gangster,' which is why she asks if that’s a real name. She doesn’t know it’s short for Ogugua. Calling this racist is a real stretch."

Another said, "I don’t think she’s being racist here; she just genuinely doesn’t know. It doesn’t feel like she’s even trying to make it into a funny moment; it’s just a surprise to her, and she’s being put on the spot.”

Someone else argued that people were overlooking the context of the game, commenting, "People don’t realize it because it’s not true. She just thought she was being pranked . Not racist because she didn’t even know this person existed — not their s*x and not what they looked like."

Others felt the incident showed a lack of awareness rather than intentional prejudice . One person wrote, "I think she's just extremely ignorant; ignorance can be taken as a form of racism but also pretty much anything you want to be offended by.”

One detractor suggested that schools should do more to help people understand different cultures and names, writing, "This is why ethnic studies should be a requirement for everybody to complete in high school to avoid becoming an adult as oblivious as this.”

The criticism comes after Johnson faced backlash over her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Rumors about the pair began circulating after they reportedly connected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in July.

A source told People that they initially started as friends before spending more time together.

The reported romance attracted further attention after an insider spoke to the Daily Mail about their alleged intimate chemistry, as reported by Bored Panda.

The source claimed Dakota had told friends that she considered their connection the best she had experienced.

"She has told friends that they have great s*xual chemistry and it’s the best s*x she has ever had; she calls it ‘ fireworks ,’" the insider alleged.

The source also claimed that Dakota was attracted to MGK's appearance and tattoos and that the two had discussed having a family . Neither star has publicly confirmed the reported relationship.

The claims prompted some harsh online reactions, including one person who commented, "Apparently she likes it gross and dirty."

Another asked, "Why does anyone need to know this?" while someone else wrote, "They are both disgusting."

Netizens shared their opinions on Dakota Johnson's reaction to OG Anunoby's name