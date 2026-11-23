Some actors once enjoyed the spotlight, appearing in popular television shows and films before their lives took a dark and disturbing turn.

Today, several former performers are behind bars, serving life sentences or lengthy prison terms that could keep them incarcerated for the rest of their lives.

Their convictions involve serious crimes, including homicide , s**ual a**ault , and kidnapping .

As details of these cases resurfaced, some netizens showed little sympathy, with one commenting, “They did terrible things and are deserving of jail time,” while another bluntly added, “They really deserved it tho.”

However, not every life sentence means the same thing.

Some offenders receive life without the possibility of parole, while others are serving indeterminate sentences, such as 30 years to life, which may allow them to seek parole after serving a minimum term if eligible.

Here are 9 well-known actors serving life sentences or sentences extending to life, and the disturbing nature of the crimes that led to their convictions.

Trigger warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing to some readers.