Some actors once enjoyed the spotlight, appearing in popular television shows and films before their lives took a dark and disturbing turn.
Today, several former performers are behind bars, serving life sentences or lengthy prison terms that could keep them incarcerated for the rest of their lives.
Their convictions involve serious crimes, including homicide, s**ual a**ault, and kidnapping.
As details of these cases resurfaced, some netizens showed little sympathy, with one commenting, “They did terrible things and are deserving of jail time,” while another bluntly added, “They really deserved it tho.”
However, not every life sentence means the same thing.
Some offenders receive life without the possibility of parole, while others are serving indeterminate sentences, such as 30 years to life, which may allow them to seek parole after serving a minimum term if eligible.
Here are 9 well-known actors serving life sentences or sentences extending to life, and the disturbing nature of the crimes that led to their convictions.
Trigger warning: This article discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing to some readers.
#1 Kaalan Walker
Kaalan Walker, also known by his rap name KR, was once building a career in both music and acting.
He appeared alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 film Kings before landing a supporting role as Juju in the 2018 remake of Superfly.
He also appeared in the BET legal drama In Contempt and pursued a music career, releasing the 2017 EP The Intermission and opening for artists including G-Eazy, A$AP Ferg, and ScHoolboy Q.
But between 2013 and 2018, Kaalan allegedly contacted women through Instagram and Twitter, promising opportunities such as music video appearances or introductions to famous performers.
Prosecutors said he sometimes falsely claimed he could connect them with celebrities, including Drake, to persuade them to meet him alone.
The allegations eventually led to his arrest in September 2018.
At his April 2022 trial, prosecutors described a pattern in which Walker used promises of professional opportunities to gain the trust of women and teenage girls before s**ually a**aulting them.
His defense attorney, Andrew Flier, argued that the encounters were consensual and that the accusations had been fabricated out of revenge.
Throughout the trial process, Kaalan maintained his innocence.
A Los Angeles jury, however, found him guilty of eight felony counts involving four women and three teenage girls.
The convictions included three counts of forcible r**e, two counts of statutory r**e, two counts of r**e by intoxication, and one count of a**ault with intent to commit oral copulation.
He was acquitted of three other a**ault charges involving three additional alleged victims.
He appeared alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 film Kings before landing a supporting role as Juju in the 2018 remake of Superfly.
He also appeared in the BET legal drama In Contempt and pursued a music career, releasing the 2017 EP The Intermission and opening for artists including G-Eazy, A$AP Ferg, and ScHoolboy Q.
But between 2013 and 2018, Kaalan allegedly contacted women through Instagram and Twitter, promising opportunities such as music video appearances or introductions to famous performers.
Prosecutors said he sometimes falsely claimed he could connect them with celebrities, including Drake, to persuade them to meet him alone.
The allegations eventually led to his arrest in September 2018.
At his April 2022 trial, prosecutors described a pattern in which Walker used promises of professional opportunities to gain the trust of women and teenage girls before s**ually a**aulting them.
His defense attorney, Andrew Flier, argued that the encounters were consensual and that the accusations had been fabricated out of revenge.
Throughout the trial process, Kaalan maintained his innocence.
A Los Angeles jury, however, found him guilty of eight felony counts involving four women and three teenage girls.
The convictions included three counts of forcible r**e, two counts of statutory r**e, two counts of r**e by intoxication, and one count of a**ault with intent to commit oral copulation.
He was acquitted of three other a**ault charges involving three additional alleged victims.
KTLA 5/YouTube
The case also drew attention to how many women came forward.
By December 2021, prosecutors said more than 30 women had contacted them with similar allegations, although not all claims resulted in criminal charges.
Walker was sentenced on October 17, 2022, to 50 years to life in state prison.
The judge also ordered him to register as a s*x offender for the rest of his life.
Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace described him as “truly a predator” who had used his social media presence and entertainment-industry connections to target aspiring performers.
Sydney Stanford, who testified that Kaalan a**aulted her when she was 19, described the years-long legal process as a “never-ending nightmare” and said she had been in “survival mode for 5 years.”
Jada Everon, who testified that Walker a**aulted her when she was 16, told Rolling Stone, “Seven years of seeing him on social media, seeing his fame rise, seeing him hurt more women. I just kind of gave up hope, so finally seeing this happening, it’s tears of joy.”
Walker did not deliver a formal address at his sentencing hearing, leaving his attorney to speak on his behalf.
However, as he was taken into custody after the guilty verdict in April 2022, he protested, “I didn't r**e anybody, your honor. I did not r**e anybody.”
The California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District, subsequently reviewed his conviction.
As he remains incarcerated in California, his wife, Hannah Joy Walker, has frequently shared prison-visit photos and even promoted his first interview from behind bars while supporting his claims of wrongful conviction.
13points
#2 Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson is best known for playing the rebellious Steven Hyde on the hit sitcom That ’70s Show.
He later starred in Netflix’s The Ranch and appeared in films such as The Faculty and Yes Man.
But his Hollywood career came to an abrupt end after multiple women accused him of s**ual a**ault.
The allegations became public in 2017, when several women reported that Masterson had a**aulted them years earlier.
The Los Angeles Police Department subsequently confirmed an investigation, and prosecutors eventually charged him with three counts of forcible r**e involving incidents between 2001 and 2003.
Two of the women who accused him were former members of the Church of Scientology, as was Danny.
Prosecutors reportedly argued that the church’s policies and influence discouraged the women from reporting the a**aults to law enforcement.
The women also testified that they faced pressure to handle the allegations internally.
The Church of Scientology, however, has denied having a policy that prevents members from reporting crimes to the police.
The allegations also cost Masterson his television career.
In December 2017, Netflix fired him from The Ranch, where he had been starring alongside his former That ’70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher.
His first criminal trial in 2022 ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach unanimous verdicts.
However, a retrial in 2023 resulted in Danny being found guilty of r**ing two women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003.
The jury could not reach a verdict on a third charge involving his former girlfriend, and prosecutors later dismissed that count.
During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony alleging that Masterson had given the women drinks that left them incapacitated before s**ually a**aulting them.
Danny pleaded not guilty and maintained that the encounters were consensual.
At his September 2023 sentencing hearing, three women delivered victim impact statements describing the lasting consequences of the attack.
One of them, identified in court as Jane Doe #1, said reporting Masterson cost her the community and family relationships she had known for most of her life.
“I didn't choose to be born into Scientology, just as I didn't choose to be r**ed by Danny Masterson,” she told the court, according to the statement published by Deadline.
She alleged that the church had used their shared faith to protect him and silence her, saying, “To compound matters, he utilized our shared faith, our community, our religion to cover up his crime and silence me.”
He later starred in Netflix’s The Ranch and appeared in films such as The Faculty and Yes Man.
But his Hollywood career came to an abrupt end after multiple women accused him of s**ual a**ault.
The allegations became public in 2017, when several women reported that Masterson had a**aulted them years earlier.
The Los Angeles Police Department subsequently confirmed an investigation, and prosecutors eventually charged him with three counts of forcible r**e involving incidents between 2001 and 2003.
Two of the women who accused him were former members of the Church of Scientology, as was Danny.
Prosecutors reportedly argued that the church’s policies and influence discouraged the women from reporting the a**aults to law enforcement.
The women also testified that they faced pressure to handle the allegations internally.
The Church of Scientology, however, has denied having a policy that prevents members from reporting crimes to the police.
The allegations also cost Masterson his television career.
In December 2017, Netflix fired him from The Ranch, where he had been starring alongside his former That ’70s Show co-star, Ashton Kutcher.
His first criminal trial in 2022 ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach unanimous verdicts.
However, a retrial in 2023 resulted in Danny being found guilty of r**ing two women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003.
The jury could not reach a verdict on a third charge involving his former girlfriend, and prosecutors later dismissed that count.
During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony alleging that Masterson had given the women drinks that left them incapacitated before s**ually a**aulting them.
Danny pleaded not guilty and maintained that the encounters were consensual.
At his September 2023 sentencing hearing, three women delivered victim impact statements describing the lasting consequences of the attack.
One of them, identified in court as Jane Doe #1, said reporting Masterson cost her the community and family relationships she had known for most of her life.
“I didn't choose to be born into Scientology, just as I didn't choose to be r**ed by Danny Masterson,” she told the court, according to the statement published by Deadline.
She alleged that the church had used their shared faith to protect him and silence her, saying, “To compound matters, he utilized our shared faith, our community, our religion to cover up his crime and silence me.”
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
She also described how a meeting arranged after the a**ault, which she had believed would lead to an apology, turned into an experience in which Masterson and a friend allegedly laughed at her account.
“He's not shown an ounce of remorse for the pain he caused me. Instead, he chose to laugh at my suffering and the horrors I told him about,” she said.
The survivor also spoke about the devastating effect the situation had on her relationship with her mother.
She told the court that her mother had given her an ultimatum between cooperating with law enforcement and protecting the church of Scientology.
Recalling the loss of that relationship, she said, “To my knowledge, my mom is still alive but not in my life because the defendant r**ed me and I reported him to the police.”
One of the most heartbreaking details in her statement involved her young daughter.
The survivor alleged that her child had been drawn into the dispute and made to hear claims about her mother’s a**ault.
Recalling the moment her daughter asked her about it, she told the court, “I still remember the day I picked her up from school and from the back seat my child asked, ‘mommy, what is r**e?’… She was nine years old.”
The survivor explained that the effects of the attack continued long after the criminal case began, including panic attacks, fear, and difficulty feeling safe in everyday situations.
Another of the women, Jane Doe #2, also addressed Danny directly during the hearing.
She described the a**ault as a “theft of the spirit” and told him, “I forgive you. Your sickness is no longer mine to bear.”
Masterson did not make a personal statement before sentencing, waiving his opportunity to address the court.
His attorneys asked the judge to impose concurrent terms, but Judge Charlaine Olmedo instead ordered two consecutive 15-years-to-life sentences, for a total term of 30 years to life.
She also told him, “You are not the victim here.”
Masterson’s conviction has since survived an appeal.
On October 27, 2026, a three-judge panel of California’s Second District Court of Appeal unanimously upheld the verdict and sentence, rejecting his argument that trial errors warranted a new trial.
His attorneys have said they intend to seek review from the California Supreme Court.
He is currently serving his sentence at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.
Under his current sentence, he is expected to become eligible for parole consideration in 2042.
11points
#3 Ryan Grantham
Ryan Grantham is a Canadian former child actor who appeared in films and television shows including Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Riverdale.
He began acting around age nine, making his screen debut in the 2007 television movie The Secret of the Nutcracker.
He later played Rodney James in the 2010 comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid and appeared in productions such as The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Becoming Redwood, Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.
On March 31, 2020, Grantham sh*t his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head while she was playing the piano at their home.
He later recorded a video confession on a GoPro camera, showing her body and admitting to the crime.
Afterward, he covered her with a sheet and placed lit candles and a rosary nearby.
The following day, Ryan packed his car with three firearms, ammunition, camping supplies, and 12 Molotov cocktails.
He intended to drive to Ottawa and take the life of then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Court proceedings also revealed that he had considered carrying out mass violence at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or Simon Fraser University.
Instead, he abandoned the plans, turned his car around, and surrendered to Vancouver police on April 1, 2020, telling an officer that he had taken the life of his mother.
His sister, Lisa Grantham, and her fiancé later found Barbara’s body at the family home.
During his 2022 sentencing hearing, the court heard that Grantham had been experiencing a severe mental health crisis in the months leading up to the homicide.
Psychiatric assessments identified a major depressive episode and ca**abis use disorder, alongside persistent s**cidal and homicidal thoughts.
He had also withdrawn from university classes, isolated himself, and struggled with substance misuse.
His defense argued that his disordered thinking contributed to the crime, while psychiatric experts concluded that he did not meet the legal threshold for being found not criminally responsible.
Ryan’s sister later shared her perspective in a verified Reddit AMA, explaining that the family had been close and that she had not seen anything that suggested her brother could commit such an act.
He began acting around age nine, making his screen debut in the 2007 television movie The Secret of the Nutcracker.
He later played Rodney James in the 2010 comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid and appeared in productions such as The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Becoming Redwood, Supernatural, iZombie, and Falling Skies.
On March 31, 2020, Grantham sh*t his 64-year-old mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of the head while she was playing the piano at their home.
He later recorded a video confession on a GoPro camera, showing her body and admitting to the crime.
Afterward, he covered her with a sheet and placed lit candles and a rosary nearby.
The following day, Ryan packed his car with three firearms, ammunition, camping supplies, and 12 Molotov cocktails.
He intended to drive to Ottawa and take the life of then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Court proceedings also revealed that he had considered carrying out mass violence at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or Simon Fraser University.
Instead, he abandoned the plans, turned his car around, and surrendered to Vancouver police on April 1, 2020, telling an officer that he had taken the life of his mother.
His sister, Lisa Grantham, and her fiancé later found Barbara’s body at the family home.
During his 2022 sentencing hearing, the court heard that Grantham had been experiencing a severe mental health crisis in the months leading up to the homicide.
Psychiatric assessments identified a major depressive episode and ca**abis use disorder, alongside persistent s**cidal and homicidal thoughts.
He had also withdrawn from university classes, isolated himself, and struggled with substance misuse.
His defense argued that his disordered thinking contributed to the crime, while psychiatric experts concluded that he did not meet the legal threshold for being found not criminally responsible.
Ryan’s sister later shared her perspective in a verified Reddit AMA, explaining that the family had been close and that she had not seen anything that suggested her brother could commit such an act.
The CW Network
Lisa said her brother had always been quiet and had struggled with w**d.
She also recalled that he had developed an interest in firearms in the years before the crime, something she did not like.
As she wrote in her Reddit AMA, “Absolutely nothing to indicate something like this could happen and my mom would have told me. DOES NOT EXCUSE THE M**DER.”
Lisa also shared, “He said it was to save her from the violence he planned to carry out… [But] he clearly expressed he wanted to k*ll someone in his writings, he went between wanting to be a mass ki**er or a serial ki**er.”
She added that he “wanted attention” and also questioned the remorse Ryan expressed at his sentencing.
Lisa wrote, “My concern is he is so good at hiding his true feelings. Also, he is very small in stature, which the judge (in my opinion) was swayed by when sentencing him… I truly feel he was being performative at his sentencing by apologizing to me and expressing remorse for ki**ing our mother.”
Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree m**der in 2022, avoiding a trial on the original first-degree homicide charge.
On September 22, 2022, the British Columbia Supreme Court sentenced him to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for 14 years.
The judge considered his guilty plea, remorse, mental health struggles, and participation in prison treatment programs when setting the parole ineligibility period.
He will be eligible to apply for full parole in April 2034, although that does not guarantee his release.
Lisa also said she planned to submit updated victim impact statements to the parole board.
During the final day of his sentencing hearing, Ryan addressed the court with an apology, saying, “In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry.”
He also told the court, “I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse,” and said it hurt him to think about how badly he had wasted his life.
As of this writing, Grantham remains in Canada's federal prison system.
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10points
#4 Michael Jace
Michael Jace was once best known for playing Officer Julien Lowe on the acclaimed FX police drama The Shield, appearing in all seven seasons of the series.
He also had roles in films such as Forrest Gump, Boogie Nights, The Replacements, and Planet of the Apes, building a steady acting career over more than two decades.
But in May 2014, Jace’s career and family life took a devastating turn when he fatally sh*t his wife, April Jace, at their home in Hyde Park, Los Angeles.
Their two young sons, then aged eight and five, were inside the house when the attack happened.
Prosecutors said Jace was angry because April wanted a divorce and he suspected her of having an affair, although no evidence of infidelity was found.
Text messages presented at trial showed that April had expressed fear about returning home.
In one message, she reportedly wrote, “I don't want you throwing things and breaking things and screaming lies to the boys. I am afraid to come home.”
On the evening of May 19, 2014, Michael fatally struck April once in the back and twice in the legs.
Their older son later testified that he heard his father say, “If you like running, then run to heaven,” before sh**ting his mother in the legs.
April passed away at the scene from her injuries.
The actor called emergency services himself and told the dispatcher that he had sh*t his wife.
During his subsequent police interview, he said he had initially taken his father-in-law’s revolver intending to end his own life.
When he could not go through with it, he claimed he decided to sh**t April in the legs so she would feel pain.
He maintained that he had not intended to take her life.
At trial, Michael’s defense sought a voluntary manslaughter conviction, arguing that the attack was not premeditated.
However, prosecutors presented evidence that he had been drinking, falsely told April by text that he had left the house, and waited inside with a loaded firearm for her to return from their son’s baseball game.
His older son’s testimony also contradicted Jace’s account of an unplanned confrontation.
On May 31, 2016, a jury found him guilty of second-degree homicide.
He also had roles in films such as Forrest Gump, Boogie Nights, The Replacements, and Planet of the Apes, building a steady acting career over more than two decades.
But in May 2014, Jace’s career and family life took a devastating turn when he fatally sh*t his wife, April Jace, at their home in Hyde Park, Los Angeles.
Their two young sons, then aged eight and five, were inside the house when the attack happened.
Prosecutors said Jace was angry because April wanted a divorce and he suspected her of having an affair, although no evidence of infidelity was found.
Text messages presented at trial showed that April had expressed fear about returning home.
In one message, she reportedly wrote, “I don't want you throwing things and breaking things and screaming lies to the boys. I am afraid to come home.”
On the evening of May 19, 2014, Michael fatally struck April once in the back and twice in the legs.
Their older son later testified that he heard his father say, “If you like running, then run to heaven,” before sh**ting his mother in the legs.
April passed away at the scene from her injuries.
The actor called emergency services himself and told the dispatcher that he had sh*t his wife.
During his subsequent police interview, he said he had initially taken his father-in-law’s revolver intending to end his own life.
When he could not go through with it, he claimed he decided to sh**t April in the legs so she would feel pain.
He maintained that he had not intended to take her life.
At trial, Michael’s defense sought a voluntary manslaughter conviction, arguing that the attack was not premeditated.
However, prosecutors presented evidence that he had been drinking, falsely told April by text that he had left the house, and waited inside with a loaded firearm for her to return from their son’s baseball game.
His older son’s testimony also contradicted Jace’s account of an unplanned confrontation.
On May 31, 2016, a jury found him guilty of second-degree homicide.
ABC News/YouTube
He was sentenced on June 10 to 40 years to life in prison, consisting of 15 years to life for the homicide and a consecutive 25 years to life for the firearm enhancement.
During the sentencing hearing, Jace addressed April’s relatives and apologized for the pain he had caused.
“There is absolutely no justification for my actions on that night,” he told them. “I am profoundly sorry for the pain that I've caused everyone.”
He also acknowledged the loss of his wife, saying, “There is no replacing April,” before adding, “I realize it doesn't bring her back... I'm sorry, I'm sorry.”
However, he continued to insist that the attack had not been planned, telling the court, “There was no premeditated anything.”
He said he understood that this did not bring April back, but that he believed the distinction mattered.
His remarks, however, did not sit well with April’s family.
Her mother, Kay Henry, reportedly shook her head and walked out of the courtroom as Michael continued to deny that the ki**ing was premeditated.
Before the sentence was handed down, April’s relatives also addressed the court, describing the lasting devastation her passing had caused.
Her mother called the loss of her only daughter a “catastrophe that would alter our family forever.”
She explained that her grief had left her unable to return to work for two months and spoke about the heartbreak of knowing her grandsons would eventually have to understand that their father had ki**ed their mother.
April’s younger cousin, who had taken in the couple’s two sons, described her as someone who was “more like a sister” and had an “infectious personality.”
Other relatives spoke about the boys’ emotional trauma and recurring nightmares after witnessing the horrible attack.
Michael’s conviction and sentence have remained in place despite later attempts to obtain a reduced term.
In 2019, a judge declined to remove his firearm enhancement, and a California appeals court upheld the denial of a subsequent resentencing petition in August 2025.
The ruling left his 40-years-to-life sentence intact, which he is serving at Corcoran State Prison in California.
9points
#5 Skylar Deleon
Skylar Preciosa Deleon, formerly known as Skylar Deleon, is a former child actor serving a d**th sentence in California for taking the lives of three people in separate crimes motivated by financial gain.
Deleon appeared in television commercials as a child and had a small, uncredited role in an episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993.
After failing to establish an adult acting career, Deleon joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1998 but was discharged two years later after going absent without leave.
Skylar married Jennifer Henderson in 2002, and the couple had two children.
Struggling with debt and unable to maintain steady employment, she turned to theft and fraud.
In December 2003, Deleon persuaded an acquaintance, John “JP” Jarvi, to hand over $50,000 for a supposed business investment.
After driving him to Ensenada, Mexico, Deleon cut his throat and left his body beside a road.
The following year, Skylar and Jennifer reportedly posed as prospective buyers interested in purchasing a yacht called Well Deserved, owned by retired couple Thomas and Jackie Hawks.
On November 15, 2004, Deleon, along with accomplices John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Alonso Machain, joined the couple for a test cruise from Newport Harbor.
Once they were out at sea, the group overpowered the Hawks, handcuffed them, and forced them to sign documents transferring ownership of the yacht.
The couple was then tied to the boat’s anchor and thrown alive into the Pacific Ocean.
Their bodies were never recovered.
Afterward, Skylar and Henderson allegedly cleaned the yacht with bleach to remove evidence and used forged documents to try to access the couple’s bank accounts.
The Hawks family reported them missing after they failed to make planned calls and missed the birth of their grandson.
Investigators eventually traced Skylar’s attempts to access the couple’s finances and arrested him in December 2004.
Machain later cooperated with authorities, helping investigators uncover the homicides.
An Orange County jury found Deleon guilty of three counts of first-degree m**der in October 2008, with special circumstances for financial gain and multiple victims.
Deleon appeared in television commercials as a child and had a small, uncredited role in an episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993.
After failing to establish an adult acting career, Deleon joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1998 but was discharged two years later after going absent without leave.
Skylar married Jennifer Henderson in 2002, and the couple had two children.
Struggling with debt and unable to maintain steady employment, she turned to theft and fraud.
In December 2003, Deleon persuaded an acquaintance, John “JP” Jarvi, to hand over $50,000 for a supposed business investment.
After driving him to Ensenada, Mexico, Deleon cut his throat and left his body beside a road.
The following year, Skylar and Jennifer reportedly posed as prospective buyers interested in purchasing a yacht called Well Deserved, owned by retired couple Thomas and Jackie Hawks.
On November 15, 2004, Deleon, along with accomplices John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Alonso Machain, joined the couple for a test cruise from Newport Harbor.
Once they were out at sea, the group overpowered the Hawks, handcuffed them, and forced them to sign documents transferring ownership of the yacht.
The couple was then tied to the boat’s anchor and thrown alive into the Pacific Ocean.
Their bodies were never recovered.
Afterward, Skylar and Henderson allegedly cleaned the yacht with bleach to remove evidence and used forged documents to try to access the couple’s bank accounts.
The Hawks family reported them missing after they failed to make planned calls and missed the birth of their grandson.
Investigators eventually traced Skylar’s attempts to access the couple’s finances and arrested him in December 2004.
Machain later cooperated with authorities, helping investigators uncover the homicides.
An Orange County jury found Deleon guilty of three counts of first-degree m**der in October 2008, with special circumstances for financial gain and multiple victims.
Wikipedia
During the trial, her defense attorney conceded that Skylar had committed all three ki**ings, focusing instead on arguing against the d**th penalty and citing Deleon’s a**sive childhood.
The victims’ families delivered emotional testimony during the penalty phase.
Thomas Hawks’ son, Ryan, described his close relationship with his father, telling the court, “He was more like my best friend.”
He also spoke about the pain of knowing his parents would never meet their newborn grandson.
Jackie Hawks’ mother, Gayle O’Neill, described her daughter as “a wonderful person, loving, caring,” adding that “she would do anything for anybody.”
On April 10, 2009, Judge Frank Fasel formally sentenced Deleon to d**th.
Skylar did not address the court or apologize to the families during the hearing, remaining silent as the judge handed down the sentence.
The judge rejected the defense’s request for life without parole, describing the homicides as “cold, calculated, and cruel.”
In a jailhouse interview with ABC News’ 20/20 after the sentencing, Deleon expressed regret to Ryan Hawks, saying, “I'm definitely sorry to his parents. I wish I could give him back his parents.”
Ryan dismissed the apology, saying it sounded as though she was only sorry for getting caught.
Skylar’s accomplices also faced prison sentences.
Kennedy received the d**th penalty, her wife Henderson, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, and Machain received 20 years and four months in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and testifying for the prosecution.
Another accomplice, Myron Gardner, was sentenced to life without parole for his role in supplying the stun g*n and handcuffs used in the yacht attack.
While incarcerated, Deleon came out as a transgender woman and legally changed her name to Skylar Preciosa Deleon.
She was initially housed at San Quentin State Prison but was later transferred to the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on e**cutions in 2019, and the state has not yet carried out Skylar’s d**th sentence.
As of November 2026, Deleon remains in state custody.
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8points
#6 Dennis Roldan
Dennis Roldan, born Mitchell Yap Gumabao Sr., was once a familiar face in Philippine entertainment, best known for his action roles in the 1980s and 1990s.
He played for the Gilbey's Gin Gimlets in the Philippine Basketball Association in 1983.
He later became an action-film star, appearing in movies such as Ninja Kids and the Samurai Sword, Captain Barbell, and She-Man: Mistress of the Universe.
Dennis also served as a Quezon City councilor from 1988 to 1992 and represented the city's third district in Congress from 1992 to 1995.
But in February 2005, Roldan became the central figure in a kidnapping case that shocked the Philippines.
He was accused of masterminding the abduction of three-year-old Filipino-Chinese boy Kenshi Yu, whose family was allegedly targeted for a massive ransom.
On February 9, 2005, the child was abducted in Pasig City by a group of men.
Prosecutors said Roldan orchestrated the plot alongside his then-girlfriend, Suzette Wang, who was a close friend of the boy's mother, Jennie Yu.
He played for the Gilbey's Gin Gimlets in the Philippine Basketball Association in 1983.
He later became an action-film star, appearing in movies such as Ninja Kids and the Samurai Sword, Captain Barbell, and She-Man: Mistress of the Universe.
Dennis also served as a Quezon City councilor from 1988 to 1992 and represented the city's third district in Congress from 1992 to 1995.
But in February 2005, Roldan became the central figure in a kidnapping case that shocked the Philippines.
He was accused of masterminding the abduction of three-year-old Filipino-Chinese boy Kenshi Yu, whose family was allegedly targeted for a massive ransom.
On February 9, 2005, the child was abducted in Pasig City by a group of men.
Prosecutors said Roldan orchestrated the plot alongside his then-girlfriend, Suzette Wang, who was a close friend of the boy's mother, Jennie Yu.
GMA News/YouTube, ai-assisted image
Wang allegedly used her relationship with the family to provide information that helped the kidnappers plan the abduction.
The group initially demanded between ₱200 million and ₱270 million (approximately $3.13 million to $4.22 million) in ransom.
After 11 days in captivity, Kenshi was rescued unharmed from a safe house in Cubao, Quezon City.
Police later arrested several people linked to the kidnapping, including Roldan, who had been released on bail in 2006 while the case proceeded.
During the trial, the young victim identified Dennis as one of his captors, while phone records reportedly linked him to the ransom negotiations.
Roldan denied the allegations, claiming mistaken identity and accusing police of fabricating the case against him.
However, the Pasig Regional Trial Court found him guilty beyond reasonable doubt on August 26, 2014.
He was sentenced to reclusión perpetua, the Philippines' most severe fixed-term-equivalent life sentence, and committed to New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.
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8points
#7 Joe Son
Joe Son became a familiar face to moviegoers in the 1990s after playing Random Task, Dr. Evil’s shoe-throwing henchman in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
But behind the comedy role was a criminal case that remained unsolved for nearly 18 years, until a routine DNA test linked him to a violent attack on Christmas Eve 1990.
Son, born Joseph Hyungmin Son, was also a mixed martial artist and kickboxer who competed in the early days of the UFC.
His acting credits included Shootfighter: Fight to the Death, Joshua Tree, and Bloodfist V: Human Target.
Reportedly, on December 24, 1990, Son and an accomplice, Santiago Lopez Gaitan, abducted a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint in Huntington Beach, California.
The two men pistol-whipped her, threatened to take her life, and s**ually a**aulted her inside a car before releasing her unclothed and blindfolded.
The survivor, who later spoke publicly under the pseudonym Victoria, survived the ordeal and was taken to a hospital, where investigators collected DNA evidence.
The case remained cold until Son was arrested for an unrelated felony vandalism charge in 2008.
After pleading guilty to kicking in his roommate’s car door, he was required to provide a DNA sample.
The sample matched evidence preserved from the 1990 attack, leading detectives to arrest him on October 7, 2008, while he was already in custody for a probation violation.
Because the statute of limitations had expired for the kidnapping and a**ault charges, prosecutors charged Son with felony t**ture, an offense that had no statute of limitations.
He denied having any contact with the victim and maintained his innocence throughout the 2011 trial.
A jury found him guilty in August that year, and on September 9, he was sentenced to seven years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.
At sentencing, Victoria described how the attack had affected her life long after the night it happened.
She told the court, “My emotional scars are intense. My twenties were stripped from my life as I relearned to walk, see, hear, and cope with the outside world again.”
She also recalled the terror she experienced during the attack, saying, “I saw myself at my own funeral then.”
Describing the actor’s conduct, she called him “this sad excuse of a human” and said he “fed off the terror he inflicted to my body, mind, and spirit that night.”
But behind the comedy role was a criminal case that remained unsolved for nearly 18 years, until a routine DNA test linked him to a violent attack on Christmas Eve 1990.
Son, born Joseph Hyungmin Son, was also a mixed martial artist and kickboxer who competed in the early days of the UFC.
His acting credits included Shootfighter: Fight to the Death, Joshua Tree, and Bloodfist V: Human Target.
Reportedly, on December 24, 1990, Son and an accomplice, Santiago Lopez Gaitan, abducted a 19-year-old woman at gunpoint in Huntington Beach, California.
The two men pistol-whipped her, threatened to take her life, and s**ually a**aulted her inside a car before releasing her unclothed and blindfolded.
The survivor, who later spoke publicly under the pseudonym Victoria, survived the ordeal and was taken to a hospital, where investigators collected DNA evidence.
The case remained cold until Son was arrested for an unrelated felony vandalism charge in 2008.
After pleading guilty to kicking in his roommate’s car door, he was required to provide a DNA sample.
The sample matched evidence preserved from the 1990 attack, leading detectives to arrest him on October 7, 2008, while he was already in custody for a probation violation.
Because the statute of limitations had expired for the kidnapping and a**ault charges, prosecutors charged Son with felony t**ture, an offense that had no statute of limitations.
He denied having any contact with the victim and maintained his innocence throughout the 2011 trial.
A jury found him guilty in August that year, and on September 9, he was sentenced to seven years to life in prison, with the possibility of parole.
At sentencing, Victoria described how the attack had affected her life long after the night it happened.
She told the court, “My emotional scars are intense. My twenties were stripped from my life as I relearned to walk, see, hear, and cope with the outside world again.”
She also recalled the terror she experienced during the attack, saying, “I saw myself at my own funeral then.”
Describing the actor’s conduct, she called him “this sad excuse of a human” and said he “fed off the terror he inflicted to my body, mind, and spirit that night.”
Huntington Beach Police Department
Outside the courtroom, she encouraged other survivors to speak up, telling reporters that they “need to speak up and know they can live again, get up and live again.”
Years later, she reflected on the news that Son had taken the life of his prison cellmate, saying, “No one was safe around Joseph Son. No one's safe!”
However, his denial of the 1990 crime did not last forever.
During his 2017 trial for the homicide of his cellmate, Michael Graham, he took the witness stand in his own defense.
The California Court of Appeal’s ruling in People v. Son documented what happened when prosecutors questioned him about his earlier conviction.
The court’s account stated: “Son acknowledged he was convicted of two felony crimes of moral turpitude in 2008 and t**ture in 2010; he had lied to the Huntington Police Department about his involvement in the latter.”
“Son described himself as a 'nonviolent' person. Nonetheless, he admitted that his conviction for t**ture stemmed from a Christmas Eve incident in which he r**ed a woman three times with the help of his cohorts and held a g*n to her head. He further admitted he remained at large for 19 years after the r**e and did not turn himself in to authorities.”
The admission came nearly six years after his t**ture conviction.
He was accused of beating his 50-year-old cellmate to d**th at Wasco State Prison.
Joe claimed Graham had repeatedly insulted and attacked him, and testified that he fought back after Graham came at him with a knife.
Prosecutors argued that Son had intentionally beaten Graham, who passed away from massive blunt-force injuries.
Joe was initially charged with homicide, but a jury acquitted him of that charge in 2017 and found him guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.
He was sentenced to an additional 27 years in state prison, to run consecutively with his existing life sentence.
Son remains incarcerated in California, serving his life sentence with the additional 27 years.
He is listed as being housed at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County.
In September 2025, he waived his next parole suitability hearing for two years, postponing parole board consideration.
Report
6points
#8 Nick Pasqual
Nick Pasqual once appeared in small roles on popular television shows, including How I Met Your Mother and Netflix’s Archive 81.
But the actor made headlines for a far more disturbing reason in 2026, when he was convicted of attempting to m**der his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.
The two reportedly met while working on Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon and began dating.
However, their relationship eventually turned a**sive, according to Shehorn’s testimony and court records.
Allie described a pattern of physical and s**ual a**se during their relationship.
In a restraining order application, she alleged that Nick had a**aulted her, choked her, and beaten her with a belt.
She also described a violent altercation in which she locked herself in a room to escape him, only for him to punch holes through the door.
After ending the relationship, Shehorn sought legal protection.
She filed for a restraining order just days before the attack, and Pasqual had also been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
But on May 23, 2024, at around 4:30 a.m., prosecutors said Nick broke into Allie’s home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles and attacked her.
He reportedly stabbed her more than 20 times, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Shehorn was later discovered lying in a pool of blood by a close friend, who called for emergency assistance.
Her injuries were so severe that she flatlined twice and underwent roughly 14 hours of emergency reconstructive surgery to stop the bleeding and repair the extensive damage, according to reports from the trial.
She also spent days in intensive care, requiring breathing and feeding tubes as doctors worked to stabilize her.
Pasqual fled California after the attack but was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.
He was subsequently returned to Los Angeles to face criminal charges.
In May 2026, a jury found him guilty of attempted homicide, forcible r**e, first-degree residential burglary, and injuring a spouse or partner.
But the actor made headlines for a far more disturbing reason in 2026, when he was convicted of attempting to m**der his estranged girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.
The two reportedly met while working on Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon and began dating.
However, their relationship eventually turned a**sive, according to Shehorn’s testimony and court records.
Allie described a pattern of physical and s**ual a**se during their relationship.
In a restraining order application, she alleged that Nick had a**aulted her, choked her, and beaten her with a belt.
She also described a violent altercation in which she locked herself in a room to escape him, only for him to punch holes through the door.
After ending the relationship, Shehorn sought legal protection.
She filed for a restraining order just days before the attack, and Pasqual had also been arrested on a domestic violence charge.
But on May 23, 2024, at around 4:30 a.m., prosecutors said Nick broke into Allie’s home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles and attacked her.
He reportedly stabbed her more than 20 times, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Shehorn was later discovered lying in a pool of blood by a close friend, who called for emergency assistance.
Her injuries were so severe that she flatlined twice and underwent roughly 14 hours of emergency reconstructive surgery to stop the bleeding and repair the extensive damage, according to reports from the trial.
She also spent days in intensive care, requiring breathing and feeding tubes as doctors worked to stabilize her.
Pasqual fled California after the attack but was arrested at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.
He was subsequently returned to Los Angeles to face criminal charges.
In May 2026, a jury found him guilty of attempted homicide, forcible r**e, first-degree residential burglary, and injuring a spouse or partner.
TheCaliforniaPost/YouTube
Allie also took the witness stand during the trial, showing jurors the lasting scars on her neck and arms.
During his June 2 sentencing hearing, she delivered an emotional victim impact statement describing the terror she experienced that morning.
“When I was lying on the floor in a pool of my own blood, I remembered wondering if this was how my life was going to end. I was terrified, I was in pain,” she told the court, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.
Shehorn also addressed the person she had once trusted, saying, “You, who I had once trusted, decided my life was something that you could take away.”
The makeup artist added, “To this day, I still have nightmares about the attack.”
Nick was given an opportunity to address the court before sentencing.
He told her, “Allie did not deserve to almost have her life taken from her. No amount of words can form an adequate apology for what she had to endure.”
However, the judge questioned the sincerity of his remorse, citing a recorded April 29, 2026, jailhouse phone call in which Pasqual reportedly mocked Shehorn.
The judge challenged him directly: “You stated that you feel remorse for what occurred, but my response to you is, if that's true, then why on April 29th during that phone call with your friend, did you mock Allie Shehorn for what she went through?”
Nick was ultimately sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.
The indeterminate sentence means he must serve at least 32 years before becoming eligible for a parole hearing.
It is not a life-without-parole sentence.
Following the sentencing, his representatives released a statement saying he intended to focus on “sobriety, recovery, accountability, and a respectful appellate process moving forward.”
His legal team indicated that it planned to appeal the conviction.
Shehorn, meanwhile, has spoken publicly about her experience and the importance of supporting survivors.
In October 2026, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office honored her with a Courage Award, recognizing her resilience and her role in helping secure Pasqual’s conviction.
Report
5points
#9 Denis Da Silva
Dennis Da Silva was once a familiar face in Filipino entertainment, rising to fame as a teen actor during the 1980s.
He famously appeared on the popular variety show That’s Entertainment and landed roles in films such as Ninja Kids and the Samurai Sword, Captain Barbell, and She-Man: Mistress of the Universe.
However, his acting career eventually faded, and he became embroiled in a criminal case that would keep him behind bars for decades.
On August 4, 2002, police responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of Da Silva’s former live-in partner, Marilyn Paz, in Parañaque City.
The call had been made by the victim’s older sister.
When officers arrived, they discovered that Paz’s 14-year-old daughter was six months pregnant.
The teenager disclosed that Da Silva, who had been living with the family, had repeatedly s**ually a**aulted her since October 2001.
Authorities arrested Denis and initially charged Paz as an accessory for allegedly failing to prevent the a**se.
The teenager was removed from the home and placed under the protective custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
She later testified against Da Silva, describing the repeated a**aults and explaining that fear and intimidation had prevented her from reporting them sooner.
Denis denied the allegations and claimed that he and the teenager had been in a consensual romantic relationship.
His defense, described in court as a “sweetheart defense,” was rejected by both the trial court and the Court of Appeals.
The appellate court found the victim’s account credible, noting that she had narrated the a**se in a “clear, straightforward, and unequivocal manner.”
He famously appeared on the popular variety show That’s Entertainment and landed roles in films such as Ninja Kids and the Samurai Sword, Captain Barbell, and She-Man: Mistress of the Universe.
However, his acting career eventually faded, and he became embroiled in a criminal case that would keep him behind bars for decades.
On August 4, 2002, police responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of Da Silva’s former live-in partner, Marilyn Paz, in Parañaque City.
The call had been made by the victim’s older sister.
When officers arrived, they discovered that Paz’s 14-year-old daughter was six months pregnant.
The teenager disclosed that Da Silva, who had been living with the family, had repeatedly s**ually a**aulted her since October 2001.
Authorities arrested Denis and initially charged Paz as an accessory for allegedly failing to prevent the a**se.
The teenager was removed from the home and placed under the protective custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.
She later testified against Da Silva, describing the repeated a**aults and explaining that fear and intimidation had prevented her from reporting them sooner.
Denis denied the allegations and claimed that he and the teenager had been in a consensual romantic relationship.
His defense, described in court as a “sweetheart defense,” was rejected by both the trial court and the Court of Appeals.
The appellate court found the victim’s account credible, noting that she had narrated the a**se in a “clear, straightforward, and unequivocal manner.”
GMA News/YouTube
After spending approximately 17 years in detention while the case moved through the courts, Da Silva was convicted by a Pasig City court in February 2020.
He was found guilty of 15 counts of qualified r**e and four counts of child a**se.
The court sentenced him to reclusion perpetua for each r**e conviction, along with additional prison terms of four to six years for the child-a**se offenses.
He was also ordered to pay the victim approximately ₱4.88 million (about $76,376) in damages.
Nearly a year after his conviction, in January 2021, the survivor made an unexpected appearance on the television program Raffy Tulfo in Action, where she claimed that Denis was innocent and that their relationship had been consensual.
She also alleged that people around her had pressured her to file the original complaint and fabricate evidence.
However, her televised remarks did not overturn the verdict.
In December 2023, the Court of Appeals upheld Da Silva’s conviction, rejecting his claim that the teenager had been his girlfriend and had willingly participated in the intimate acts.
In an interview from detention, he had expressed hope of being released and reunited with his family, saying, “To be freed. And secondly, my family, I hope until the final fight, they are there for me. I believe all of us have hope.”
Denis is reportedly serving his sentence at New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila.
His daughter, actress Faith Da Silva, reportedly reunited with him there in late 2023, more than two decades after his arrest.
Report
3points
Rocio CorsiBoredPanda StaffView profile