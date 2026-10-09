I am the drill sergeant of the friend group. If I say 18:00, I mean 17:45. I know I am the problem, and living in a Mediterranean country has done nothing to ease my rigidly colonized mind. But if you want to see me go from zero to infuriated in two nanoseconds, text me that you will be five minutes late. Worse, text me that you will be late because “you know how I am.” Because that tells me you have the self-awareness to notice and not the altruism to do anything about it. If I am too loud, too judgy or too negative, I am expected to adjust. Chronic lateness gets waved off with a smile. Enough, I say. A survey of 2,000 British adults has now done what my friends never would and put an exact minute on the point where late stops being forgivable. It also found that more than a quarter of people send the five-minutes-away text while nowhere near five minutes away, and that nearly a third of the people waiting for them have quietly started lying back. That minute is below. So is the researcher who found that a fixed share of the population is late everywhere, every time, by a predictable margin, the psychologist who explained to Bored Panda why the late brain cannot find the clock (she runs late herself), and the counselor who knows exactly why the “leave fifteen minutes early” trick keeps failing. Starting with the minute. cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo) Chronic lateness is not simply a character flaw, in the way that, say, putting an empty milk carton back in the fridge is. It has psychological roots that researchers can tell us more about, but I’m willing to bet late people don’t want anything to do with this kind of knowledge. In the survey, it was universally agreed that 29 minutes late is the absolute limit for being late. Fifteen minutes, the survey found, is generally forgiven (I obviously did not take part in this survey). An hour is a dealbreaker for approximately a quarter of respondents, which raises the question of what those respondents were doing for the other thirty-one minutes before they reached their limit, but that is a separate conversation. Twenty-nine minutes is the threshold. If you have not arrived by minute thirty, the social contract has been broken, and your friends are allowed to feel things about it. Diana DeLonzor, author of Never Be Late Again and the researcher behind a landmark study at San Francisco State University, found that approximately 17% of people are chronically late across multiple areas of their lives. Not occasionally late, or late when traffic is bad, or parking is difficult. Chronically, reliably, consistently late, a pattern across work, social engagements, and personal commitments regardless of the stakes involved. The mechanism DeLonzor identified is what she calls magical thinking: the serene, evidence-free conviction that you can shower, get dressed, find your keys, locate parking, and travel across a city in a timeframe that would require the laws of physics to be temporarily suspended. Habitual latecomers, her research found, underestimate how long basic tasks take by 25 to 30%. DeLonzor discovered this about herself the hard way. "In my case, I thought it took me 20 minutes to get ready," she told Chatelaine. "In fact, it took me 45 minutes." She wrote in her book that telling a late person to simply be on time is a little like telling a dieter to just eat less. The advice is technically correct and functionally useless. Research by Jeff Conte, associate professor of psychology at San Diego State University, adds even more depth. His studies found that chronic lateness correlates strongly with Type B personality traits and what researchers call polychronicity, the preference for doing multiple things simultaneously rather than completing tasks sequentially. Polychronic people are not disorganized. They are often highly creative, flexible, and energetic. Sounds fun? They are also consistently late, because their brains process time as a fluid and negotiable concept rather than a fixed external structure. For a polychronic person, the hour between now and when they need to leave feels neurologically different from how it feels to a monochronic person who experiences time as a series of discrete, accountable units. None of this, it should be said, makes the 29-minute wait any more enjoyable for the person sitting at the table alone pretending to be fascinated by their phone. Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo) For a significant portion of chronically late people, this is not simply a personality preference; it is a neurological reality. Ira Hyman, professor of psychology at Western Washington University, whose recent research explores how the brain tracks time, told Bored Panda that in the prefrontal cortex, we experience time based on the flow of our behavior. If we are doing many things at once, time accelerates. If we are stagnant, it drags. Building an accurate mental model of how our internal experience relates to actual clock time requires executive function, specifically what Hyman calls cognitive control, the ability to purposefully direct your own thinking. Adults with ADHD consistently underperform on tasks that require this kind of cognitive control, which is why time blindness, the experience of time feeling genuinely absent rather than just moving fast, is so commonly associated with the condition. Dr. Julie Landry, a board-certified clinical psychologist, co-founder of NeuroSpark Health, and a person who, in her own words, always runs late, told Bored Panda what is actually happening in these brains. The prefrontal cortex in ADHD brains communicates differently with the regions involved in time and attention, including the basal ganglia and cerebellum. "ADHDers don't forget that time exists," she says. "They just have difficulty using time-related information to guide their behavior." The problem is not awareness. It is the gap between knowing and doing, which for some people is neurologically vast. The common advice of building in a buffer runs into a wall here that most punctual people do not anticipate. As Dr. Stevie Pena, a licensed mental health counselor, also explained to Bored Panda, the chronically late brain is adaptable in ways that undermine the fix. If someone struggling with dopamine regulation arrives fifteen minutes early, they now have to wait, and waiting can be physically uncomfortable for a brain wired for stimulation. So they fill the buffer. They squeeze in one more thing. The buffer evaporates, and they are late again. "Setting an alarm early, or a meeting early, if done with intention, means the cognitive part of the brain knows it is not a true time frame and makes the appropriate adjustments," Pena says. The brain, in other words, is too smart for its own tricks. Dr. Landry adds that the most effective strategies are the ones that eliminate the executive functioning problem at the moment it occurs, rather than relying on willpower or planning in the abstract. Packing a bag the night before. Keeping keys in the same place without exception. Reducing the number of decisions required before leaving the house. "Building in a buffer still requires planning, accurate estimations, remembering and sticking to the plan, and being able to inhibit the impulse of squeezing in one last thing before leaving," she says. These are precisely the skills that are impaired. Which is why the buffer keeps failing. kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo) The research paints a less-than-flattering picture. A body of psychological work has examined the relationship between chronic lateness and narcissistic tendencies, and the findings are not particularly comfortable for the habitually late person to marinate on. The core of the argument is this: chronic lateness implicitly communicates a hierarchy of importance. The person who is late is operating on the assumption, conscious or not, that their time is more valuable than the time of the people waiting for them. Their comfort, their schedule, their morning routine, their parking situation: all of these take precedence over the experience of the person who left on time, arrived on time, and is now sitting alone in a restaurant pretending to be very interested in the menu. Research on social lateness has found that chronically late people tend to underestimate not just how long tasks take, but how their lateness affects others. They often catastrophically underestimate the social and emotional cost of making someone wait, partly because they are not present for the waiting. They are getting ready. They are in the car. They are five minutes away, in a very optimistic sense of the phrase. The person at the table is the one experiencing the full weight of the time passing, and the late person arrives perfectly oblivious to it all. Rupert Wesson of Debrett's Etiquette Training makes no attempt to soften this: in a professional context, he told Metro, if you think you are four minutes early, you are actually one minute late. For social plans, there is more breathing room, particularly if you text ahead with a real update and not the five-minutes-away fiction. But for someone who has not left the house by the time they were supposed to arrive, Wesson reserves the phrase "self-deluding, dysfunctional and discourteous," which is the politest possible way of saying what most waiting friends are thinking. Stanislav Kondratiev / Pexels (not the actual photo) There was a simpler time, not very long ago, when the five-minutes-away text existed in a vacuum of plausible deniability. You sent it. The other person received it. Neither of you could verify it. Traffic happened. Life happened. Twenty minutes later you arrived and the question of where exactly you had been was peacefully unresolvable. Location sharing ended that era completely and without warning. Now the little dot sits there, honest and unambiguous, showing exactly where you are, which is at home, in your pyjamas, twenty-three minutes after you were supposed to arrive at dinner. Writer and consultant Bonny King-Taylor, who resisted owning a mobile phone for most of her adult life, offered Bored Panda an unexpected perspective on what the phone has actually done to this dynamic. "NOT having a phone made the people in my life panic," she says. "How will we find you? My response was always: stand still, and trust that I will find you. If I'm not there within 15 minutes of the promised time, please go on with your lives." She attributes the anxiety that surrounds lateness, on both sides, to what she calls learned helplessness based in commercial dependence. We have been trained to rely on things outside ourselves rather than on the basic human capacity to wait, trust, and tolerate uncertainty. The phone was supposed to reduce the anxiety of not knowing. What it has done, in many cases, is create a new anxiety: the knowledge of exactly where someone is when they are not where they said they would be. The five-minutes-away text has not become less common since location sharing arrived. People still send it. They send it while the dot is stationary. It has evolved from a factual update into a social ritual, a way of signalling awareness of the problem without doing anything about it. Felicity Tai / Pexels (not the actual photo) The 29-minute threshold is a very British and broadly Western number, and the etiquette conversation around lateness looks dramatically different depending on where you are having it. In Germany and Japan, punctuality is a foundational social value. Being late in a German professional setting is a statement about your character and your respect for others, and it is received as such. In Japan, trains apologize over the intercom if they are more than one minute delayed. The concept of a 29-minute grace period would be received in Tokyo with the same bewilderment that a Japanese train schedule would receive in, say, Naples. Anthropologists also refer to polychronic time when looking at different cultures, as some show a relationship with scheduling that is more fluid, more relationship-centered, and less governed by the clock as an authority. In parts of Latin America, the Middle East, and sub-Saharan Africa, arriving at the precise stated time for a social event can itself be considered a social misstep, implying that you had nothing better to do than wait by the door. The invitation time is understood as approximate, and the gathering coalesces gradually. You can be assured that nobody is sitting alone at a table checking a location dot. The etiquette conversation around lateness, in other words, is not universal; it is cultural. The 29-minute number is specifically the point at which 2,000 British adults, raised in a broadly monochronic culture with a strong tradition of queuing and punctuality as social virtues, begin to feel disrespected. Other cultures drew different lines and wrote different social contracts, and those contracts work perfectly well within the communities that share them. The problem, in multicultural cities and international professional contexts, is when people operating on different internal clocks are supposed to meet at the same time at the same place, and nobody has established which clock is the authoritative one. Diva Plavalaguna / Pexels (not the actual photo) Beyond the social friction, chronic lateness has documented professional and relational consequences that accumulate over time. The chronically late person is often the last to notice. In professional settings, research consistently shows that lateness is read as a signal of unreliability, disorganization, and disrespect, regardless of the actual cause. A person who is regularly late to meetings is perceived as less competent, less committed, and less trustworthy than their punctual colleagues, even when their actual work output is equivalent or superior. First impressions formed by lateness are sticky, as first impressions tend to be, and correcting them requires sustained counter-evidence over time. In relationships, the cumulative effect of chronic lateness is the erosion of trust in small, incremental doses. Each wait is a minor withdrawal from the emotional account. Each five-minutes-away text that takes twenty-five minutes to materialize is a small, repeated demonstration that the other person's time is being treated as less important than the late person's comfort. “When a spouse is chronically late, the argument couples think they’re having is about time. The one they’re actually having is about consideration,” says Dr. Ari Sytner, a marriage and family therapist. Over years, this compounds. The third of respondents who have started lying about start times are not doing it out of cruelty. They are doing it because the alternative, telling the truth about the time and then waiting, has become an experience they would prefer to engineer around. "The lateness is one problem," Dr. Sytner adds. "The erosion of trust that surrounds it is another. And they feed each other." Linda Whiteside, a licensed professional clinical counselor and primary therapist at NuView Treatment Center, pointed out to Bored Panda that the consequences of chronic lateness frequently fail to create lasting change for a neurological reason. "For our brain to accept and incorporate negative consequences, the consequence needs to be uncomfortable enough in close time to the event," she explains. If there is too much separation between the behavior and its consequence, the brain struggles to make the connection. The person is late, suffers mild social awkwardness, and their brain moves on without filing it as a pattern worth breaking. Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo) DeLonzor's actual advice for the chronically late is straightforward and annoyingly practical. Time yourself doing the tasks you consistently underestimate. Get ready once and check how long it actually took. Build in buffer time not as a vague intention but as a hard rule. Accept that you are not, in fact, capable of showering, making coffee, finding your keys, and getting across town in the time you have allocated, and adjust accordingly. Dr. Sytner also says you need to stop making time promises in the middle of getting ready. “You are not a reliable narrator of your own schedule when you are in the thick of it. The brain optimistically announcing ‘five more minutes’ is the same brain that has been wrong about this dozens of times before. It is simply not equipped to assess itself accurately mid-task.” His advice is that the burden of time tracking should not fall on the punctual partner’s shoulders, and you need to build a system for yourself. He also warns against building a secret buffer. Stop lying to your partner about the time they need to be ready, even if you think it’s the least confrontational way to handle things. If the late partner catches on, they could feel manipulated and managed. You just can’t win! But in practice, it’s not complicated. It is just considerably less interesting than magical thinking, which is probably why 17% of people have not done it yet. Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo) Twenty-nine minutes. That is the number. If you regularly operate within that window, the social contract remains more or less intact, particularly if you text ahead with something more honest than the five-minutes-away fiction. If you regularly blow past it, the people waiting for you have started adjusting the stated time, and they are not going to tell you that they have done this, because the alternative is a conversation about your timekeeping that they have already decided is not worth having. The chronically late person is not, in most cases, malicious. They are magical thinkers with polychronic nervous systems and an optimistic relationship with the space-time continuum. They are also, according to the research, somewhat more likely to underestimate how their lateness lands on the people absorbing it, which is the part that tips the habit from endearing quirk into something that quietly costs them more than they realize. Your friends love you. They have also been telling you the party starts an hour earlier than it does for the last three years. You are welcome. And do better.