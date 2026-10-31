The UK is famous for plenty of things, but its sense of humor certainly deserves a place near the top of the list. After all, few can rival the Brits when it comes to sarcasm, wit, and the ability to laugh at themselves. And they’re pretty proud of it, too.

In fact, a 2026 survey by Comic Relief found that 68% of Brits consider self-deprecation a defining part of British humor. Another 72% agreed that making fun of themselves in everyday conversation is simply part of being British.