This image was captured on a photo tour in Costa Rica organised by Suzi Eszterhas. Our small cohort of photographers spent several days with Dr. Rebecca Cliffe of the Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo) in Costa Rica, learning about sloths and how the foundation studies and protects them, while looking for both two- and three-fingered sloths in the rain forest. Locals know about SloCo’s important work and often notify the team when they see sloths.

On this day, SloCo received a call from a community member about a young sloth low in a tree near a local restaurant. When we went to the location, we saw this juvenile two-fingered sloth named Tender, already known to Dr. Cliffe as the son of a female named Tiki.

SloCo is conducting a first-ever “sloth census” attempting to learn the true conservation status of sloths. Sloths are notoriously difficult to track due to their exceptional ability to camouflage and because of their lack of scent, near silence, slow movement and adaptable body temperature. They are also vulnerable to habitat loss, climate change and rapid urban development. SloCo has innovated a variety of methods to locate sloths including trained scat-detection dogs, drones and GPS-enabled collars.

Tender was a perfect candidate for a collar. The SloCo team carefully sedated Tender and as he fell asleep, gently removed him from the tree and put him onto a large sloth stuffed toy named "Jim". This let Tender naturally cling to something comforting and familiar, minimising his stress during the procedure.

Dr. Cliffe and her team carried him to a quiet space behind the restaurant where she took measurements, hair samples, weighed him and then fitted him for his new collar. Before the data collection began, I was able to lie low on the ground to capture this image of Tender peacefully sleeping on Jim in the dappled light of the rainforest.

The whole process took only a few minutes while our small group of photographers watched from a respectful distance, in awe of both the beauty of this young sloth and the care and efficiency with which the SloCo team gathered information to help learn about and preserve the future of sloths.

As he began to wake, Dr. Cliffe carried Tender back to his original tree, and we watched him climb back to his safe space with his new collar.