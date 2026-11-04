Halloween might be over, but we're still enjoying some of the best moments from this year's spooky season. This time, we went on a little online hunt to find the best pet costumes people shared across Reddit, Threads, and TikTok. After all, dressing up isn't just for humans. Our pets often get to join in on the fun, too!
It was hard to pick our favorites because so many outfits were creative, clever, and simply hilarious. We're pretty sure these four-legged stars stole the show, leaving their humans in the background. Some looks are so good you might want to save them as inspiration for next year's celebrations.
Scroll down to check out some of the best pet Halloween costumes we came across!
#1
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14points
#2 Is It Okay To Dress My Cats Up Like This For Halloween? 🎃🐱
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13points
#3 This Is Spaghetti. His Halloween Costume Didn't Arrive Until Today. Politely Requests A Do-Over. 13/10 Anything For You Spaghetti
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12points
#4 My Boy Is Ready For Halloween
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12points
#5 Just Wanted To Formally Announce That My Dogs Absolutely Dominated The Halloween Costume Contest 🏆 They’re Still Waiting On Their Prize… Preferably Treats
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10points
#6 Halloween Starting Early For Pet Parents 😂
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10points
#7 We Went With The Standard ‘Ghost’ 🤣
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10points
#8 I Make Costumes For My Pets Every Year. This Year's Theme Was Stephen King Cs. Featuring Beelzebub (Beezy) As Carrie, Giles As Cujo, And Smudge As Christine
10points
#9 Anakin Would Like To Show Everyone His Costume
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9points
#10 Drop Your Cat's Halloween Costumes! Here's Donut's Costume From Last Year
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9points
#11 Seen In Cdmx
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9points
#12 My Baby Vampire ☺️✨
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8points
#13 One Of My Fosters Earlier This Year. Her Name Is Olive Martini So Had To Decorate Her Like That After Her Spay Surgery
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8points
#14 1
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8points
#15
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8points
#16 You Missed The Weens Dune Sandworms!!!!
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7points
#17 My 3... Hotdog, French Fries, And Mayonnaise
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7points
#18 Pope Leo Would Like To Party As Well!
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7points
#19 Comet And Dasher As Scary Vampires
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7points
#20 My Dog Saylor As A Sailor
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7points
Gabriela ZagorskaContent CreatorView profile