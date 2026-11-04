Halloween might be over, but we're still enjoying some of the best moments from this year's spooky season. This time, we went on a little online hunt to find the best pet costumes people shared across Reddit, Threads, and TikTok. After all, dressing up isn't just for humans. Our pets often get to join in on the fun, too!

It was hard to pick our favorites because so many outfits were creative, clever, and simply hilarious. We're pretty sure these four-legged stars stole the show, leaving their humans in the background. Some looks are so good you might want to save them as inspiration for next year's celebrations.

Scroll down to check out some of the best pet Halloween costumes we came across!